Successful first year of Iveco Bus tailored services package for the 13 full electric city buses in SYTRAL Mobilities’ fleet in Lyon – France

To offer its customers a global electric mobility solution, Iveco Bus offers a range of associated services, which include the supply and installation of charging systems and a comprehensive maintenance plan. SYTRAL Mobilités chose this solution when it purchased its first fleet of 13 electric buses in 2021.

Marco Franza – Global Head of Bus Customer Service, stated: “This successful collaboration with SYTRAL Mobilités is providing us with valuable experience that we will be able to apply in developing similar tailored services to customers in different markets.”

The 2-year comprehensive maintenance plan includes monitoring and maintenance of the 13 buses, as well as monitoring of the charging of vehicles at the depot and maintenance of the charging systems installed by Iveco Bus.

The package is comprehensive of:

equipping a dedicated area for the 13 buses in the TCL des Pins bus depot;

on-site support from an expert technician at the depot 5 days a week provided by local dealer LVI (DOP St Priest);

overseeing the monitoring of the depot’s energy requirements.

This tailored service package fully meets SYTRAL Mobilités’ operational, monitoring and maintenance requirements, as well as supporting its aim to optimize the TCL des Pins depot’s energy consumption.

SOURCE: Iveco