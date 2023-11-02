Subaru: Revision of consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Considering the recent business performance, Subaru Corporation (the “Company”) has revised upward the financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 from the previous announcement made on May 11, 2023

Considering the recent business performance, Subaru Corporation (the “Company”) has revised upward the financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 from the previous announcement made on May 11, 2023 as follows:

1. Financial forecast

Consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Revenue Operating

profit Profit before

tax Profit for the

period

attributable to

owners of parent Profit for the

period per share

attributable to

owners of

parent, basic Previous forecast (A) Millions of yen

4,200,000 Millions of yen

300,000 Millions of yen

300,000 Millions of yen

210,000 Yen

273.81 Revised forecast (B) 4,650,000 420,000 460,000 320,000 422.55 Increase/Decrease (B-A) 450,000 120,000 160,000 110,000 Percentage change (%) 10.7 40.0 53.3 52.4 (Ref.) Results for previous

fiscal year

(FYE March 2023） 3,774,468 267,483 278,366 200,431 261.33

2. Reason for the revision

Despite an increase in SG&A expenses and potential constraints in parts supply and logistics, the Company revises the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 from the previous announcement made on May 11, 2023 to reflect the expected effects of higher sales and profits from exchange rate fluctuations, as well as an improvement in sales mix and a decline primarily in the precious metal market. Exchange rates assumed for forecast of the full-year consolidated earnings are 140 yen per US dollar (previously 128 yen per US dollar) and 150 yen per euro (previously 138 yen per euro).