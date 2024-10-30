Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2024 and first half of FYE 2025

September 2024

Sep. 2024 YoY Jan‒Sep
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
56,468
 -9.4% 2nd consecutive month of decrease
408,794
 -6.6%
Overseas production
29,866
 -1.6% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
279,101
 +8.2%
Global production total
86,334
 -6.9% 3rd consecutive month of decrease
687,895
 -1.1%
Passenger vehicles 9,390 +14.9% 5th consecutive month of increase 69,765 +12.5%
Mini vehicles 1,403 -6.9% First decrease in 3 months 7,836 -38.0%
Japan sales total 10,793 +11.5% 5th consecutive month of increase 77,601 +4.0%
Export total
51,353
 +5.3% First increase in 2 months
340,551
 -7.4%

April ‒ September 2024 (First half of FYE 2025)

Apr‒Sep
2024		 YoY
Domestic production
297,698
 -7.0% First decrease in 3 years
Overseas production
177,363
 +2.5% 3rd consecutive year of increase
Global production total
475,061
 -3.7% First decrease in 3 years
Passenger vehicles 44,591 +15.9% First increase in 2 years
Mini vehicles 6,349 -16.8% 2nd consecutive year of decrease
Japan sales total 50,940 +10.5% First increase in 2 years
Export total
245,411
 -10.1% First decrease in 3 years

Notes:
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
Export: JAMA report basis
Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

