Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for September 2024 and first half of FYE 2025

September 2024
|Sep. 2024
|YoY
|Jan‒Sep
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
56,468
|-9.4%
|2nd consecutive month of decrease
|
408,794
|-6.6%
|Overseas production
|
29,866
|-1.6%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|
279,101
|+8.2%
|Global production total
|
86,334
|-6.9%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|
687,895
|-1.1%
|Passenger vehicles
|9,390
|+14.9%
|5th consecutive month of increase
|69,765
|+12.5%
|Mini vehicles
|1,403
|-6.9%
|First decrease in 3 months
|7,836
|-38.0%
|Japan sales total
|10,793
|+11.5%
|5th consecutive month of increase
|77,601
|+4.0%
|Export total
|
51,353
|+5.3%
|First increase in 2 months
|
340,551
|-7.4%
April ‒ September 2024 (First half of FYE 2025)
|Apr‒Sep
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
297,698
|-7.0%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Overseas production
|
177,363
|+2.5%
|3rd consecutive year of increase
|Global production total
|
475,061
|-3.7%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Passenger vehicles
|44,591
|+15.9%
|First increase in 2 years
|Mini vehicles
|6,349
|-16.8%
|2nd consecutive year of decrease
|Japan sales total
|50,940
|+10.5%
|First increase in 2 years
|Export total
|
245,411
|-10.1%
|First decrease in 3 years
Notes:
Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
Overseas production: Local line-off basis
Export: JAMA report basis
Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.