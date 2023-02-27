Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for January 2023

Prod./Sales/Export

Jan 2023YoY
Domestic production
30,483
-24.0%First decrease in 10 months
Overseas production
19,768
-19.5%3rd consecutive month of decrease
Global production total
50,251
-22.3%First decrease in 7 months
Passenger vehicles7,544+50.9%2nd consecutive month of increase
Mini vehicles1,469-1.3%First decrease in 6 months
Japan sales total9,013+38.9%8th consecutive month of increase
Export total
29,011
-17.8%First decrease in 6 months

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement

SOURCE: Subaru

