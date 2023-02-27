Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for January 2023

Prod./Sales/Export
|Jan 2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
30,483
|-24.0%
|First decrease in 10 months
|Overseas production
19,768
|-19.5%
|3rd consecutive month of decrease
|Global production total
50,251
|-22.3%
|First decrease in 7 months
|Passenger vehicles
|7,544
|+50.9%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|Mini vehicles
|1,469
|-1.3%
|First decrease in 6 months
|Japan sales total
|9,013
|+38.9%
|8th consecutive month of increase
|Export total
29,011
|-17.8%
|First decrease in 6 months
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement
SOURCE: Subaru