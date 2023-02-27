Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for January 2023

Jan 2023 YoY Domestic production 30,483 -24.0% First decrease in 10 months Overseas production 19,768 -19.5% 3rd consecutive month of decrease Global production total 50,251 -22.3% First decrease in 7 months Passenger vehicles 7,544 +50.9% 2nd consecutive month of increase Mini vehicles 1,469 -1.3% First decrease in 6 months Japan sales total 9,013 +38.9% 8th consecutive month of increase Export total 29,011 -17.8% First decrease in 6 months

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement