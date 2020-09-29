Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for August 2020 (Flash Report)

   September 29, 2020

< August 2020 >

August 2020 Jan-Aug 2020
Units 2020 vs 2019 Units ’20 vs ’19
Domestic production *1
42,069
 −5.5% 5th consecutive month of decrease
330,212
 −15.9%
Overseas production *2
37,838
 +81.5% 3rd consecutive month of increase
198,040
 −19.8%
Global production total
79,907
 +22.2% 2nd consecutive month of increase
528,252
 −17.4%
Passenger vehicles 4,755 −41.8% 7th consecutive month of decrease 54,977 −26.5%
Mini vehicles 1,678 −12.3% 11th consecutive month of decrease 14,065 −20.0%
Japan sales total 6,433 −36.2% 7th consecutive month of decrease 69,042 −25.2%
Export total *3
42,239
 +12.1% First increase in 5 months
276,056
 −12.4%

< Production >

Domestic production decreased as production of the Forester and other models declined.
Overseas production increased led by increased production of the Outback.

< Sales in Japan >

Sales in Japan decreased as Forester sales declined.

< Exports from Japan >

Exports increased due to increased shipments of the Subaru XV and other models.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

