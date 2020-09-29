Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for August 2020 (Flash Report)

< August 2020 >
|August 2020
|Jan-Aug 2020
|Units
|2020 vs 2019
|Units
|’20 vs ’19
|Domestic production *1
|
42,069
|−5.5%
|5th consecutive month of decrease
|
330,212
|−15.9%
|Overseas production *2
|
☆
37,838
|+81.5%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|
198,040
|−19.8%
|Global production total
|
79,907
|+22.2%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|
528,252
|−17.4%
|Passenger vehicles
|4,755
|−41.8%
|7th consecutive month of decrease
|54,977
|−26.5%
|Mini vehicles
|1,678
|−12.3%
|11th consecutive month of decrease
|14,065
|−20.0%
|Japan sales total
|6,433
|−36.2%
|7th consecutive month of decrease
|69,042
|−25.2%
|Export total *3
|
42,239
|+12.1%
|First increase in 5 months
|
276,056
|−12.4%
☆: August record
< Production >
|－
|Domestic production decreased as production of the Forester and other models declined.
|－
|Overseas production increased led by increased production of the Outback.
< Sales in Japan >
|－
|Sales in Japan decreased as Forester sales declined.
< Exports from Japan >
|－
|Exports increased due to increased shipments of the Subaru XV and other models.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru