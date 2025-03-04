Subaru Coporation achieves CO2-free electricity for use at the Gunma Main Plant in Japan

Selected as a recipient for the power supply under the “local consumption type PPA (Gunma model)”

Subaru Corporation today announced that it has been selected as a recipient for the power supply under the “local consumption type PPA (Gunma model)” implemented by Gunma Prefecture. From April 2025, Subaru will receive electricity with “zero greenhouse gas emissions” from a hydroelectric power plant that takes advantage of Gunma Prefecture’s abundant water resources.

Under this program, for three years from April 2025, the electricity used at the Main Plant of its Gunma Manufacturing Facility (Ota City, Gunma Prefecture) will be virtually 100% renewable energy and CO 2 -free.

Aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050, Subaru Group is striving to contribute to global decarbonization efforts with an interim goal of reducing CO 2 emissions at its plants and offices (scope 1 and 2) by 60% from 2016 levels by 2035.

To reduce electricity-related CO 2 emissions, the company has so far prioritized reducing power consumption and installing solar power facilities at Subaru sites. By the end of fiscal 2023, the Subaru Group’s installed solar capacity in Japan had surpassed 11 MW, generating approximately 12 GWh of renewable electricity and reducing CO 2 emissions by some 4,500 tons.

Subaru will continue working to expand uptake of renewable electricity and promote stable, efficient use, as part of the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable society.

SOURCE: Subaru