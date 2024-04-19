Subaru and AMD collaborate on SoC design to integrate stereo camera and AI inference for the next-generation EyeSight

Subaru Corporation today announced a collaboration with AMD to design circuits for a system-on-chip (SoC) that integrates stereo camera recognition processing with AI inference, enabling the generation of optimal decisions

Subaru Corporation (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and CEO: Atsushi Osaki; “Subaru”) today announced a collaboration with AMD (Headquarters: Santa Clara, California; Chair and CEO: Dr. Lisa T. Su; “AMD”) to design circuits for a system-on-chip (SoC) that integrates stereo camera recognition processing with AI inference, enabling the generation of optimal decisions. Through this collaboration, Subaru aims to further enhance its safety performance toward the goal of “zero fatal road accidents in 2030*.”

(*Zero fatal road accidents among occupants of Subaru vehicles and people involved in collisions with Subaru vehicles, including pedestrians and cyclists)

Subaru has partnered with AMD to design circuits for an optimized SoC based on the recently launched AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 adaptive SoC, with the goal of achieving cutting-edge AI inference performance and ultra-low latency processing at a low cost. With this optimized SoC, Subaru will further enhance the recognition processing capabilities of stereo cameras it has cultivated over the years, and aims to incorporate this new technology into its next-generation EyeSight system in the second half of the 2020s.

Subaru is committed to developing vehicles based on its comprehensive “all-around” safety philosophy, which includes “preventive safety,” exemplified by its EyeSight driver assist technology, as well as “primary safety,” “active safety,” “passive safety,” and “connected safety.” Subaru will continue to enhance safety in each of these areas to achieve its goal of “zero fatal road accidents in 2030.”

