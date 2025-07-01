Harman and ORBCOMM announce strategic partnership to deliver advanced asset intelligence and data solutions

Harman International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, today announced a multi-year partnership with ORBCOMM, a global leader in industrial IoT solutions, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to some of the world’s largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking, and cold-chain transportation fleets

Harman International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, today announced a multi-year partnership with ORBCOMM, a global leader in industrial IoT solutions, delivering visibility, intelligence and efficiency to some of the world’s largest shipping lines, over-the-road trucking, and cold-chain transportation fleets. This strategic partnership aims to further strengthen and expand ORBCOMM’s R&D operations by scaling innovation, delivering advanced data and platform engineering and global support for their asset intelligence product portfolio. ORBCOMM and Harman have come together to set up a new extended development center in Bangalore, one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the world.

ORBCOMM chose Harman Digital Transformation Solutions, recognizing its leadership position in data modernization, industrial AI, data science, advanced BI and analytics services within the midsize provider segment. Through this engagement, ORBCOMM will leverage Harman’s scale and expertise in building end-to-end connectivity solutions, data platforms and Agentic-AI accelerators that transform data into actionable insights, driving greater efficiency, safety, resilience, and sustainability for ORBCOMM’s customers.

“Our collaboration with ORBCOMM represents a pivotal leap in the evolution of industrial IoT with advanced data and AI platforms driving trust and actionable intelligence” said Vikas Gupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Harman. “By fusing Harman’s cutting-edge DataOps and Agentic-AI technologies with ORBCOMM’s market-leading IoT solutions, we are set to unlock powerful insights and automation that enable high-quality decision-making and redefine how industries track, monitor, and control assets at a global scale.”

“Our strategic collaboration with Harman marks a new chapter in delivering asset intelligence solutions,” said Udaya Shrivastava, Chief Technology & Information Officer at ORBCOMM. “By combining Harman’s strength in advanced analytics and connectivity with ORBCOMM’s proven expertise in IoT-driven asset management, the extended development center in Bangalore is expected to catalyze innovation to deliver smarter, more resilient industrial IoT solutions for global supply chain and cold chain markets.”

This partnership emphasizes Harman’s ongoing commitment to pioneering digital transformation across industries and represents a critical step forward in ORBCOMM’s broader mission to digitalize the end-to-end smart container journey— at port, at sea and on land.

SOURCE: Harman