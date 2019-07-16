Strategic cooperation agreement between JMC and CNPCLC

On July 2nd, China National Petroleum Corporation Lubricant Company (CNPCLC) and Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd (JMC) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Nanchang where the headquarters of JMC is located. This signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Qiu Tiangao, the Chairman of Jiangling Motors Co., Group (JMCG) and JMC, Ms. Xiong Chunying, the first executive vice president of JMC, Mr. Jin Wenhui, the executive vice president of JMC, Mr. Zhou Wen and Liu Rangpo, the Assistant to President of JMC, together with Mr.Xiao Hongwei, the General Manager of CNPCLC, Mr. Zhu Xilong, the Director of CNPC Materials Purchasing Center, and Guo Chun, the general manager of CNPC Jiangxi Sales Company.

With the coming of the new four trends of the auto industry and the demands of auto aftermarket, JMC and CNPCLC has much potential to cooperate. The two parties will give full play to their advantages in brands, technology, service and resources, deeply carry out and promote comprehensive strategic cooperation, complement each other’s advantages, and jointly achieve high-quality development.

Before signing, the two parties conducted extensive and in-depth discussion on strong cooperation between JMC and CNPCLC in a bid to jointly promote “Created in China”.

SOURCE: Jiangling Motors