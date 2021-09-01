Stellantis to acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as key step to developing a captive financial services business in U.S. Market

Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., parent company to First Investors Financial Services Group (“First Investors”, or the “Company”), a leading independent auto finance company in the United States of America, in an all cash transaction for approximately $285 million, subject to adjustments for closing balance sheet and certain outstanding options (the “Transaction”) from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital LLC (“Gallatin Point”) and including affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management, LLC.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “This transaction marks a significant milestone in Stellantis’ sales finance strategy in the critical U.S. market. First Investors has an outstanding financial and operational platform, underpinned by a strong management team, with vast experience in the auto finance space. Direct ownership of a finance company in the U.S. is a white-space opportunity which will allow Stellantis to provide our customers and dealers a complete range of financing options, including retail loans, leases, and floorplan financing in the near-to-medium term.”

Stellantis’ strategic objective is to establish a U.S. captive finance company to support its sales and fully capitalize on its strong market position while creating long-term value for Stellantis shareholders. The acquisition of First Investors allows Stellantis to create a platform from which to grow a full-service captive finance organization. Stellantis is the only major OEM currently operating in the U.S. without a captive auto finance company. The transaction represents a meaningful strategic opportunity, with significant potential for accretive earnings generation and improving customer loyalty. A captive U.S. finance company will enhance the ownership experience and connectivity in the digital age for customers who purchase its award-winning Jeep ® , Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat and Alfa Romeo vehicles, and provide future opportunities to enable emerging business strategies.

Tommy Moore, Jr., President and CEO of First Investors, noted: “We are excited to join the Stellantis team. Becoming part of Stellantis provides long-term stability for our company and employees. We believe that there are significant untapped growth opportunities for First Investors under Stellantis ownership as we expand our product suite to support the auto sales growth of Stellantis. The First Investors management team is fully committed to ensuring a smooth and rapid integration into Stellantis. Meanwhile, we remain committed to continuing to offer our loans and services to our existing network of dealers and current business partners.”

