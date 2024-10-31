Stellantis: Third quarter 2024 shipments and revenues

Stellantis Reports Lower Q3 2024 Net Revenues Amid Transitional Period of Product Upgrades and Inventory Reduction; Confirms Full-Year Guidance

“While Q3 2024 performance is below our potential, I’m pleased with our progress addressing operational issues, in particular U.S. inventories, which have been reduced meaningfully and are on track for year-end targets, as well as stabilization of U.S. market share. In Europe, stringent quality requirements delayed the start of certain high-volume products, but with progress resolving challenges we will soon benefit from the significantly expanded reach our generational new product wave brings to 2025 and beyond.” Doug Ostermann, CFO

Stellantis reports lower Q3 2024 Net revenues amid transitional period of product upgrades and inventory reduction actions. The Company reiterates its 2024 financial guidance, which was updated on September 30, 2024. Net revenues declined 27% year-over-year, primarily due to lower shipments and unfavorable mix, as well as pricing and foreign exchange impacts. Consolidated shipments(1) for the three months ending September 30, 2024, were 1,148 thousand units, representing a 20% decline year-over-year.

Product blitz

The Company plans approximately 20 new product launches in 2024. This next-generation product blitz features the initial offerings from the STLA platform family imbued with superior multi-energy flexibility (hybrid, all-electric, and gasoline powertrains). Three products launched in the third quarter:

Alfa Romeo Junior – The new compact car brings Alfa Romeo sportiness and best-in-class driving dynamics back into the hotly contested B-segment in the European market and is offered with the widest powertrain line-up to meet all customer requirements. Junior already has more than 10,000 orders.

The new compact car brings Alfa Romeo sportiness and best-in-class driving dynamics back into the hotly contested B-segment in the European market and is offered with the widest powertrain line-up to meet all customer requirements. Junior already has more than 10,000 orders. Citroën C3 – The all-electric ë-C3 leads the fourth-generation line-up of Citroën’s most popular B-segment car and has more than 25,000 orders since opening. The ë-C3 is priced at €23,300 for the 320km electric range version and €19,900 for the 200km range option coming soon, making electric mobility more accessible. The iconic, all-new C3 with a new Hybrid version has more than 50,000 orders.

The all-electric ë-C3 leads the fourth-generation line-up of Citroën’s most popular B-segment car and has more than 25,000 orders since opening. The ë-C3 is priced at €23,300 for the 320km electric range version and €19,900 for the 200km range option coming soon, making electric mobility more accessible. The iconic, all-new C3 with a new Hybrid version has more than 50,000 orders. Citroën Basalt – Already launched in India, the Basalt arrived in South America (Brazil) starting at R$89,990, combining interior space and Coupe style as the most affordable SUV on the market.

The upcoming wave of American product launches kicks off soon with the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona, the all-electric Jeep® Wagoneer S, the all-new, all-electric Ram 1500 REV; and the Ram 1500 Ramcharger range-extended EV pickup.

In Europe, Leapmotor International, a joint venture led by Stellantis in collaboration with Chinese automaker Leapmotor, distributed the first vehicles supported by over 200 dealers. This includes the C10, a D-segment SUV with a 420 km range (WLTP) and the T03, a 5-door A-segment BEV compact car with a 265 km range and priced below €20,000. The partnership offers European buyers access to advanced, high-value BEV technology, bolstered by Stellantis’ organizational and retail expertise, distinguishing Leapmotor International from its competitors.

Stellantis charged into the Paris Motor Show in October with new and upgraded electrified vehicles in the lineup to give customers a wide range of options for clean, safe and affordable mobility:

The Peugeot E-408 was unveiled, expanding the brand’s lineup of BEVs to 12 vehicles, the most comprehensive of any European mainstream manufacturer. Launched in the first half, the all-new Peugeot 3008 has approximately 75,000 orders, with a 25% BEV mix.

E-408 was unveiled, expanding the brand’s lineup of BEVs to 12 vehicles, the most comprehensive of any European mainstream manufacturer. Launched in the first half, the all-new Peugeot 3008 has approximately 75,000 orders, with a 25% BEV mix. The debut of the refreshed Citroën C4 and C4 X vehicles – both available in all-electric – along with the all-new C5 Aircross concept, based on STLA Medium, mark the next step in the makeover of the brand’s vehicle lineup. The brand also celebrates four years of the Ami micromobility vehicle, and showed the next generation Ami, which will go on sale in 2025.

C4 and C4 X vehicles – both available in all-electric – along with the all-new C5 Aircross concept, based on STLA Medium, mark the next step in the makeover of the brand’s vehicle lineup. The brand also celebrates four years of the Ami micromobility vehicle, and showed the next generation Ami, which will go on sale in 2025. Alfa Romeo staged the world debut of Junior IBRIDA, the compact car with 136-hp, 48-volt Hybrid Variable Geometry Turbo, which complements the ELETTRICA’s 54-kWh battery, available in two power variants, the 156hp and the top-of-the-range, VELOCE, at 240hp with 410km of range. The brand also previewed the Tonale MY2025 with new features and a revamped interior.

staged the world debut of Junior IBRIDA, the compact car with 136-hp, 48-volt Hybrid Variable Geometry Turbo, which complements the ELETTRICA’s 54-kWh battery, available in two power variants, the 156hp and the top-of-the-range, VELOCE, at 240hp with 410km of range. The brand also previewed the Tonale MY2025 with new features and a revamped interior. Leapmotor made an impressive entrance at the Paris Motor Show with the global debut of the highly anticipated B10 C-SUV, the first model in its B-series built on the advanced LEAP 3.5 architecture.

Technology push

Stellantis will offer 40 BEV models in Europe this year, the vast majority built on its innovative, flexible multi-energy platforms. These platforms enable Stellantis to meet evolving customer demands, adapting to local and regional needs. The Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008, based on the STLA Medium platform, offer up to 700km of range in the WLTP combined cycle, making them the best-in-class in their segment. In the U.S., Stellantis announced an investment of over $406 million in three Michigan facilities to support multi-energy technology and manufacturing flexibility, allowing for adaptation to various electrification scenarios.

Stellantis has partnered with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) to develop next-generation battery cells. This collaboration aims to create high-performance, longer-lasting cells with a lower carbon footprint, driving future affordability & sustainability in battery electric vehicles. Stellantis also plans to incorporate Factorial’s solid-state batteries into a demonstration fleet of all-new Dodge Charger Daytona vehicles based on the STLA Large platform by 2026, a key step in bringing solid-state battery technology to mass production.

Value creation

Stellantis Pro One inaugurated its new global commercial vehicles hub at the Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 in Turin, Italy, enhancing efficiency and decision-making speed. The commercial vehicles business accounts for one-third of Stellantis’ Net revenues. Stellantis Pro One closed the third quarter ranked #1 in the EU30 commercial vehicles market with over 29% market share year-to-date September and a 1% year-over-year volume increase, and maintains segment leadership in BEVs at 32.8%.

SOURCE: Stellantis