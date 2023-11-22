Stellantis statement: PHEV fire risk

Stellantis is recalling an estimated 32,125 U.S.-market plug-in hybrid SUVs to resolve a potential fire risk

Stellantis is recalling an estimated 32,125 U.S.-market plug-in hybrid SUVs to resolve a potential fire risk.

A routine Company review of customer data led to an internal investigation that discovered eight vehicle fires. All were parked and turned off, while six were connected to chargers.

Stellantis is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

This recall affects certain model-year 2021-2024 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe SUVs. No other Wrangler models are affected.

The vehicles may be driven. However, the Company is advising owners to refrain from recharging these hybrid vehicles, and to park them away from structures and other vehicles, until they are remedied.

The remedy involves a software flash. If a certain error code is observed, the battery pack will be replaced.

Affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service. The Company estimates one percent of affected vehicles may have the defect.

U.S. customers with additional questions or concerns may visit https://www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls/search.html

Additional vehicles are affected in Canada (est. 3,856) and 9,249 outside North America.

SOURCE: Stellantis