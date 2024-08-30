Stellantis: Statement in response to proposal to sell Chrysler and Dodge brands

Stellantis acknowledges the interest in its North American brands and reaffirms the Company’s commitment to its entire portfolio of 14 powerful, iconic brands, which were each given a 10-year timeframe to build a profitable and sustainable business. Like the Jeep® and Ram brands, Chrysler and Dodge are at the forefront of Stellantis’ transformation to clean mobility, benefitting from the Group’s cutting-edge technology and scale. The Company is not pursuing splitting off any of its brands.
SOURCE: Stellantis