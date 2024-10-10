Stellantis Shows Resilience in Europe Amid Challenging Market Conditions for First 9 Months of the Year

Stellantis closes the third quarter of 2024 keeping the 2nd place in the European ranking and totalizing a market share of nearly 17.6%

Despite challenges in the European market, Stellantis remains resilient and committed to its long-term strategy. Though overall industry sales have declined in recent months, Stellantis’ strong performance in select brands and countries underscores its ability to navigate tough market conditions.

Stellantis closed the third quarter of the year with a 17.6% market share in EU29 markets YTD September and maintained its strong position as the second in the European ranking. Dodge and Jeep® brands performed especially well, increasing in sales versus last year. The company is #1 in France, Italy and Portugal in September and YTD.

Stellantis held 30% market share YTD in France and over 31% in Italy, with five models in the top ten in both markets (PC). In France, the top models included the Peugeot 208, 308, 2008, 3008, and Citroën C3, while in Italy, the list featured the Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon, Citroën C3, Peugeot 208, and Jeep Avenger, which also secured its position as the best-selling SUV. In Germany, sales increased by over 9%, with several brands recording double-digit growth versus last year and keeping market share close to 14%. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania and Slovenia all recorded significant sales growth, as well.

Stellantis Pro One ranked #1 in the CV market with over 29% market share and a 1% year-over-year volume increase, alongside growth in the BEV segment. In Germany, this growth was again particularly notable, with a 3-percentage point increase in market share and sales up by 25%. Sales growth also in the Netherlands (+21%), Spain (+20%) and Portugal (+7%), with Austria once again CV market leader last month.

“We are navigating one of the most challenging periods the industry has faced, but Stellantis remains focused and committed to delivering value to our customers,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “Our performance shows that we can adapt and find opportunities even in a declining market. Our future is strengthened by the successful launch of Leapmotor, with the first 1,200 T03 and C10 vehicles distributed to dealers across European markets, supported by a network of over 250 sales points ready to welcome customers.”

In a slowing electrified market, Stellantis reported steady growth with its broad BEV, PHEV, and MHEV offerings. BEVs captured a 13% YTD share in the EU29, and in France, volumes grew by over 34%, with the Peugeot e-208 being the best-selling EV in the first nine months of the year. Double-digit growth was also recorded in the UK, where Stellantis is the leading electric van manufacturer, with Vauxhall leading the electric retail and Motability channels year-to-date.

Stellantis’ Pre-Owned Vehicle division achieved double-digit growth in September, with a 20% increase compared to 2023 in Europe.

SOURCE: Stellantis