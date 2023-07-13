Stellantis’ safety free fall: Citroen C3 zero stars

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, second publication for 2023 shows another very concerning Stellantis result of zero stars for the Citroen C3 due to, among other things, an unstable structure, weak protection in frontal impact, lack of side head protection and lack of seat belt reminders.

The Citroen C3, produced in Brazil, was rated zero stars. The C3 offers as standard 2 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) achieved 30.52% in Adult Occupant, 12,10% in Child Occupant, 49.74% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 34.88% in Safety Assist. The car was tested in frontal impact, side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection and ESC. This safety equipment is the basic and only safety equipment specification available for this model.

The frontal impact showed weak protection to the driver chest and marginal to the passenger chest probably explained by the lack of pretensioners. The structure and the footwell area were rated as unstable. Pole impact was not performed as the car did not offer standard side head protection, not even as optional. Whiplash protection to the adult neck showed poor performance. Child occupant showed almost full protection, but the dynamic points were affected because of the poor marking of ISOFIX anchorages for Child Restraint Systems (CRS). Airbag warning marking in for the passenger seat does not meet Latin NCAP requirements and airbag disconnection in passenger seat position is not possible. Some CRSs failed in the installation assessment. The car does not prove to meet UN 127 or GTR 9 pedestrian protection regulations. Pedestrian protection subsystems showed marginal to good protection for the head with poor protection and weak protection areas closer to the windscreen edge and A pillar. Pelvis protection was adequate to good and leg protection was marginal. Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) in the front seat does not meet Latin NCAP requirements and it is not available for the passenger side and on the rear seat row.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said:

“It is alarming how Stellantis repeatedly dismisses basic safety for Latin Americans and unacceptable that their vehicles aim so low in safety while they know very well how to produce affordable and much safer cars. Stellantis recently stated that “once again we reinforce our commitment to the constant evolution of safety in our products and markets models with the most severe engineering, quality and approval requirements”; with this result, added to poor performance of the Strada, 208, Cronos/Argo among others, we strongly encourage them to review these requirements that are far from what they claim and what consumers in the region deserve”.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said:

“It is shameful that Stellantis, that knows how to develop safer cars at affordable prices, have designed a car with such poor safety as the Citroen C3. A car of this nature represents an offense to the health and integrity of Latin Americans, who are equally vulnerable in crash or run-over situations as the inhabitants of those countries where Stellantis would never dare to sell a car with such low safety. As Latin American consumers we strongly call on Stellantis to stop producing cars that are a risk both for their occupants and for other road users. Vehicle safety labeling, including Latin NCAP star rating, is a key tool to have safer cars in the region. We also call on the governments of each country to incorporate this tool as soon as possible for the benefit of the population and the economy”.

SOURCE: Global NCAP