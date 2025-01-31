Stellantis returns to 2025 Chicago Auto Show

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep® Wagoneer S on display and on the Chicago Drives Electric track

There will be plenty to do and see at the Chicago Auto Show, especially from Stellantis, one of the largest automakers participating, with vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo. For the first time, the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, both battery-electric vehicles, will be on the Chicago Drives Electric track. With the return of Camp Jeep, which celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Chicago Auto Show, auto show attendees will get to experience thrill rides on an interactive off-road course.

With so many vehicles and exciting interactive displays to see, the show is sure to be a welcome reprieve from cold Chicago weather. The show runs February 8-17 at McCormick Place.

Jeep Wagoneer S

The all-new Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand’s first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV), delivering 4xe capability, impressive performance credentials, a sleek aerodynamic design and state-of-the-art technology. The new midsize SUV boasts exhilarating performance with 600 horsepower, 617 lb.-ft. of immediate torque for lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and a range of more than 300 miles.

The Wagoneer S will be seen for the first time at the Chicago Auto Show. Consumers will be able to take free test rides during public days on the Chicago Drives Electric track.

A new trim for the Wagoneer S will be announced at the Chicago Auto Show at 9:50 a.m. CST in the Jeep display.

Dodge Charger Daytona

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the next generation of American muscle, is the first BEV from Dodge and is now available in dealerships. The Charger Daytona retains Dodge’s title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car with 670 horsepower and 627 lb. ft. of torque. It reaches 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds while running the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds.

The Charger Daytona drives, looks, sounds and feels like a Dodge. Key to making the Charger Daytona, sound, drive and feel like a Dodge is the world’s first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, which delivers muscle-car levels of sound intensity that set the Charger apart from ordinary BEVs.

The Dodge Charger lineup will feature standard all-wheel drive for all models and will offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options. Two-door coupe versions of the all-electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Daytona R/T will be the first available in the lineup, but four-door and ICE versions are forthcoming.

The Charger Daytona will be seen – and heard – for the first time at the Chicago Auto Show. Consumers will be able to take free test rides during public days on the Chicago Drives Electric track.

Camp Jeep

Camp Jeep is celebrating its 20th anniversary at the Chicago Auto Show. Since 2005, Camp Jeep has provided almost 600,000 test rides at the Chicago Auto Show. It is anticipated that more than 35,000 people will ride Camp Jeep this year at the Chicago Auto Show.

Attendees of the show will experience a refreshed and reimagined Camp Jeep experience featuring several exciting new additions to the track, including:

The Off-Camber Bridge: A 75-foot-long, 12-foot-tall obstacle designed to showcase extreme three-wheeling. As the vehicle ascends and descends 8 feet, passengers will experience the Jeep brand’s incredible capabilities as it articulates side to side on uneven ramps set at a 25% incline

A 75-foot-long, 12-foot-tall obstacle designed to showcase extreme three-wheeling. As the vehicle ascends and descends 8 feet, passengers will experience the Jeep brand’s incredible capabilities as it articulates side to side on uneven ramps set at a 25% incline Exclusive Jeep Concepts: For the first time in Chicago, guests entering under the bridge will have the opportunity to engage with a fleet of Jeep concepts from the Easter Jeep Safari. These include the Gladiator High Top, Gladiator D-Coder, Wagoneer Vacationeer, Wrangler Dispatcher and Wrangler Low Down, along with an electrification zone highlighting the Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk

For the first time in Chicago, guests entering under the bridge will have the opportunity to engage with a fleet of Jeep concepts from the Easter Jeep Safari. These include the Gladiator High Top, Gladiator D-Coder, Wagoneer Vacationeer, Wrangler Dispatcher and Wrangler Low Down, along with an electrification zone highlighting the Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk The Crevasse: A thrilling 60-foot-long, 12-foot-wide, 45-degree narrow passage that demonstrates the Jeep lineup’s remarkable ability to conquer even the most challenging terrains

Ramcharger

The all-new Ram 1500 Ramcharger, with a class-shattering targeted range of up to 690 miles, is the latest example of how Ram will offer customers benchmark gas and electric vehicles delivering disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology.

The Ramcharger chassis, with a pioneering series hybrid system, will be displayed at Chicago Auto Show, showcasing its technology by displaying the battery and generator in full view.

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack, paired with an onboard 130-kW generator, sending power to the front (250 kW) and to the rear (238 kW) electric drive modules (EDMs). The Ramcharger delivers 663 horsepower, over 615 lb.-ft. of torque, up to a best-in-class 14,000 pounds of towing with a class 5 hitch and a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds. It will be available in the second half of this year.

Ram Trucks

Ram 1500 and Ram heavy-duty pickups are considerably improved for 2025, offering new products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space — sport trucks. Ram has introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

Auto show attendees will be able to check out a variety of the award-winning Ram trucks at the Chicago Auto Show.

Chrysler Halcyon Concept Vehicle

The Chrysler Halcyon, a stunning concept car, provides a vision for the future of the Chrysler brand. The concept’s combination of seamless technology and battery-electric performance works in harmony with a pure, streamlined exterior design that ingeniously embeds aerodynamic elements.

Key features of the concept car include butterfly-hinged canopy and red-carpet-style side doors that work in symphony to create an open-air feel and to provide easy access in and out of the vehicle. The interior delivers 95% sustainable materials, including Chrysler wing logos constructed from crushed and recycled music CDs. The rear seats retract into the trunk area showcasing the future vision of Stow ‘n Go seating.

Fiat 500e

The Fiat 500e is the perfect vehicle for Chicago city dwellers, powered by an electric battery that provides nearly 150 miles of range, plenty to cover a week’s worth of commuting to work and running errands. Compact, fun to drive and easy to park, the 500e offers impressive cargo room. It is loaded with modern technology, including a wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with navigation. With a variety of trims and color combinations to choose from, including the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, this made-in-Italy BEV combines style, elegance and craftsmanship. In fact, the Fiat design team crafted the 500e with the same meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality expected in a fashion collection.

The lightest passenger BEV in the market, the 500e features a 42-kWh battery with a Level 2 (11 kW) charge time of 4.5 hours. Under the hood, the 500e is driven by an electric motor with an output of 117 horsepower and 162 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering 0-30 mph in under 3.0 seconds.

Chrysler Stow ‘n Go Challenge

Chrysler is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ground-breaking Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system. First introduced for the 2005 model year, 5 million minivans have been sold with the class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go system, which “floored” the industry 20 years ago.

The Chrysler Pacifica Stow ‘n Go Challenge will put Chicago Auto Show attendees to the test and on the clock to win prizes and find out how much road-trip gear can be quickly stored into a Stow ‘n Go-equipped Chrysler Pacifica minivan. The Challenge will take place on Saturday and Sunday, February 8, 9, 15 and 16, from show opening to closing time. Located in the Chrysler display in the South Hall at McCormick Place, it is free to enter the Challenge. The featured minivan will be the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Family Adventure Vehicle (FAV) Edition.

Multi-vehicle Ride ‘n Drives

The 2025 Chicago Auto Show will offer attendees the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a variety of vehicles for an outdoor test drive. Test drives operate every day. Attendees, with a valid driver’s license, can sign up for the free test drives. Stellantis brands include Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram.

SOURCE: Stellantis