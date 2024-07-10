Stellantis grows in European total and electrified markets in the first half of the year

Stellantis ends the first semester of 2024 growing by 0.9% in volumes and totalizing a market share of 18.2[1]%

Stellantis saw a 0.9% increase in volumes (PC and CV) in EU29 during the first half of 2024, achieving an 18.2% market share. Citroën, Dodge, Jeep® and Lancia brands performed especially well, increasing in sales versus last year. The company is #1 in France, Italy and Portugal year-to-date (YTD).

In France, Stellantis held over 30% market share, with four models (Peugeot 208, 308, 2008, and Citroën C3) in the top ten. Italy saw sales up by 1%, achieving a 33% market share: five models in the top ten in June, including Fiat Panda, Citroën C3, Lancia Ypsilon, Fiat 500 and Jeep Avenger, the most sold SUV in Italy. In Germany, sales increased by almost 24%, with almost all brands recording double-digit growth versus last year and bringing market share to 14%. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, and Slovenia all recorded double-digit sales growth, as well.

Stellantis Pro One is #1 in the CV market with over 28.5% market share and a 4% year-over-year volume increase. In Germany, this growth was particularly notable, with a 4 percentage point increase in market share and sales up by over 44%.

“We will sustain our growth by seizing opportunities and managing disruptions,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “With our solid market position, strategic partnerships, and robust product lineup, we enter the year’s second half with strong momentum. We’re excited for the coming months, driven by our team’s fighting spirit and exciting new products – as planned this year in our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan – to continue growing in Europe.”

Stellantis reported steady growth in the LEV market, thanks to its wide offer of new BEV, PHEV and MHEV models. BEV captured a 13.3% ytd share in EU29 and, in France, volumes grew over 48%, with Peugeot E-208 being the most sold EV car in the semester. In June, BEV sales grew by 19% in Italy, supported by government incentives and by 16% in the UK, with market share up 1.1 points compared to last year.

Stellantis’ Pre-Owned Vehicle entity has achieved substantial growth in the past six months, with G10 markets including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain showing a solid double-digit sales increase compared to last year.

SOURCE: Stellantis