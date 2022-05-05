Stellantis: First quarter 2022 shipments and revenues

Q1 Net revenues were up 12% thanks to strong net pricing, favorable vehicle mix and positive FX translation effects, while shipments were down 12%. Our full-year guidance for double-digit Adjusted operating income(3) margins and positive cash-flow is confirmed, despite supply and inflationary headwinds, as good product momentum and strategic partnerships continue to pave the way. Richard Palmer, CFO

Today’s results, driven by our successful product and technology offensive, demonstrate the ability of Stellantis to overcome the prevailing headwinds, while also executing Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan for the coming decade.

Stellantis’ Q1 2022 revenues indicate the strength of fresh products including Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer for North America; DS4, Fiat New 500, Opel Mokka, and the light commercial vehicles range for Enlarged Europe; Jeep Grand Cherokee, Peugeot 3008 and Citroën C4 for Middle East & Africa; while Fiat Pulse, Jeep Compass, Peugeot 208 and Fiat Cronos strongly contributed to South America market leadership(5). Meanwhile, Stellantis low emission vehicles(6) product momentum continues, leading to Enlarged Europe BEV(7) sales being up more than 50% year-over-year.

The Company also made important progress towards its planned battery capacity of 400 GWh by 2030 by executing strategic partnerships during Q1 2022 with LG Energy Solution and Automotive Cells Company (ACC) that will respectively bring the first large scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant to Canada (Windsor) and a new battery facility to the Termoli (Italy) plant. In another key area of the Dare Forward 2030 plan, which sets a steadfast course towards a sustainable future, Stellantis entered into strategic partnerships with Amazon and Foxconn as part of the software defined push.

SOURCE: Stellantis