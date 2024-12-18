Stellantis’ electrifying presence at the Brussels Motor Show 2025 with a Worldpremiere, Impressive line-up of Brands and Innovative Technologies

Totalling an impressive 53 cars in HALL 5 of Brussels Expo, visitors will be able to find a number of brands and their cars

Totalling an impressive 53 cars in HALL 5 of Brussels Expo, visitors will be able to find the following Brands and their cars, in alphabetical order:

Abarth will present its all-new Abarth 600e Scorpionissima Limited Edition, the most powerful Abarth ever, with its 280 hp and 207 kW electric motor, its top speed of 200 km/h and its acceleration from 0 to 100 km in 5.85 seconds to allow every Abarthist to feel the real thrill of sporty driving at the wheel of a 100% electric Abarth, with a battery range of up to 334 km in the WLTP combined cycle (depending on the tyre equipment), an experience amplified by the unique and powerful sound of the sound generator.

The stand will also host the Abarth 500e, which is not to be outdone with a powerful 155hp/113.7 kW electric motor, combined with a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery. It delivers an instant torque of 235 Nm, offering a supercharged city car to feel the adrenaline with each acceleration.

Alfa Romeo will be featuring with the world premiere of the fascinating INTENSA special series, available throughout the line-up, that pays homage to the brand’s identity by means of exclusive features and details, combined with the best technological solutions to provide a unique driving experience.

Junior Q4 will also be making its international debut, to complete the broadest line-up in the segment. It is available on the Ibrida version, representing Alfa Romeo’s everyday sportiness in an urban style.

Definitely not to be missed on the stand, the national premier of Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 280, the highest-performance version that débuts in embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car.

Just as much admiration is expected to go to the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology.

Citroën will present a completely renewed and 100% electrified range.

All new Citroën C3, spearhead of the Brand, allows customers to experience an all-electric affordable car, with a modern style, offering best in class comfort with Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspensions. Thanks to the modular SmartCar platform it’s versatile and multi-energy.

Visitors will also be able to discover the Belgian premiere of the New Citroën C3 Aircross, which will soon arrive in Citroën points of sale; the multi-energy compact SUV on the market offers strong character, space and comfort on board, and is capable of accommodating up to 7 people.

The New C4 will also be unveiled, adopting the Brand’s new identity with the new front end, it exudes modernity and strength. New Advanced Comfort® seats and a new instrument panel enhance the on-board comfort experience. Available in hybrid and electric versions, it offers simple and affordable solutions to facilitate the transition to electrification.

The C5 Aircross Concept expresses a vision of what the Brand’s next SUV in the C-segment could be. It offers an intelligent response to the needs of customers looking for an accessible and characterful SUV, offering space on board, comfort and great practicality for families.

Come and discover the Holidays; This mobile cocoon combines the advantages of a leisure vehicle for everyday use with comfortable and constraint-free travelling with up to 4 sleeping spaces, a kitchen, swivelling front seats and other features.

Citroën, a pioneer in micromobility with the cheeky and practical Ami, will also present an Ami Tower on its stand to celebrate its four years of success.

DS Automobiles is showcasing a World Premiere with the new flagship DS N°8, a statutory SUV Coupé inspired by the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept redefining the French Art of Travel.

Eye-catching design, first-class refinement, absolute comfort, and advanced serenity with a range of 750 km (WLTP cycle) are the main characteristics of this new 100% electric creation. DS N°8 also brings extended connectivity relying on artificial intelligence, to offer a seamless and immersive in-car experience.

With up to 350 hp, available with 4-wheel drive transmission s , DS N°8 will be launched in Europe from Summer 2025.

Along with DS N°8, DS Automobiles will also exhibit its full electrified line-up. DS 3 and DS 4 will be presented in their new PALLAS and ÉTOILE trims, while DS 7 will appear in an exclusive livery.

FIAT will be present with 2 new products, the first, the Fiat Grande Panda! Available as a hybrid or electric, this B-segment vehicle is less than 4 metres long, with its integrated spiral charging cable, with well-organised habitability thanks to its compact volume. With a capacity of 5 people, the Grande Panda is suitable for both family comfort and today’s urban mobility.

The second novelty is the adorable Topolino, 75 km of range for a full charge in 4 hours, 100% electric and with no CO2 emissions in use.

FIAT will also be present with the 600 Hybrid, which offers an enhanced driving experience synonymous with freedom and Dolce Vita; The 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is assisted by a 48V electric motor to reduce consumption and emissions for a smoother and more relaxing drive. The Panda, the 5-seater Pocket-Size SUV, is recognizable among thousands thanks to its unique style. It brings together the best of comfort and technology while showcasing its bold features.

FIAT also introduces the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, a harmonious blend of Italian elegance and ethical commitment, designed to change the world with unparalleled style.

Jeep® will present 3 variants of the Avenger; the Summit version in Full Electric and e-Hybrid, and the Belgian premiere of the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, the exclusive edition paying tribute to the brand’s iconic products and performance.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe features a groundbreaking Hybrid powertrain that combines hybrid efficiency with advanced all-wheel-drive capabilities, delivering top-tier performance while maintaining environmental responsibility.

While seeking new perspectives for exploration, the partnership with The North Face features innovative design and advanced materials, reflecting the values of both brands and a shared commitment to exploration and the beauty of the natural landscape.

The Renegade and Compass on display, will be The North Star Edition, a striking and powerful variant that embodies the adventurous spirit and rugged capability for which the Jeep® brand is renowned by offering a cutting-edge hybrid powertrains.

The North Star Edition is not just a special series, it is a commemorative edition designed to mark a major milestone: the completion of one million units of the Renegade and Compass sold in Europe by the end of 2024.

On the stand, visitors will also find the iconic Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid Rubicon version; The legendary Jeep SUV, includes a renewed seven-slot grille and interior design with the new adjustable 12-way power seats and offers enhanced driver’s experience thanks to the advanced technological features including a new 12.3” screen and integrated Wi-Fi router.

The new Lancia Ypsilon is Stellantis’ first car in the premium B-segment, and the first of three models planned in the brand’s strategic plan ‘Renaissance’, which includes an ambitious electrification strategy, a new sales network and a new brand identity.

The all-electric version of the new Lancia Ypsilon is the brand’s first 100% electric car. This model marks the beginning of the era of electric mobility. It embodies the vision of normative performance in terms of range, charging time and efficiency. With a powertrain of 156 hp/115 kW and a 51 kWh battery, the new Lancia Ypsilon can achieve a range of 403 km in the WLTP combined cycle, making it the best in its class in the B-segment of premium sedans. The hybrid version is for anyone looking for versatility and respect for the environment. The car is equipped with a latest-generation hybrid engine, with a 1.2-litre engine with 100 hp (74 kW) and 48V 3-cylinder technology, which combines maximum efficiency with rock-solid reliability.

And there’s more, Lancia is returning to the world of rallying with the Ypsilon Rally4 HF, a concentrate of power and agility born from the collaboration between Lancia and Stellantis Motorsport, which will facilitate the progression of young drivers in Rally4 thanks to an output of 212 hp. The powerful model is equipped with front-wheel drive, a mechanical transmission with five gears and a mechanical limited slip differential.

Leapmotor will participate for the first time at the Brussels Motor Show. The Chinese brand’s participation in the event comes just a few months after the successful debut of the Leapmotor International joint venture.

The Stellantis-led 51:49 strategic partnership aims to increase global sales of high-tech, cost-effective Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs), while leveraging Stellantis’ global resources and business know-how.

The public will certainly be attracted by the T03, a smart choice for the city. It is a compact, five-door, A-segment vehicle with interior space comparable to a B-segment vehicle. Roominess and handling for a pleasant city drive. In addition to being stylish, T03 bring you everywhere with a WLTP range of 265 km. In addition, it ranked first in JD Power’s initial quality study in the compact battery electric vehicle segment.

The C10 SUV is the first Leapmotor product created for the global market that meets international design and safety standards and has been recently Awarded with the 5-star NCAP score. Indeed, the C10 is the perfect choice for customers who want to “make the leap” to battery-electric mobility and need a true family vehicle at an affordable price. In addition, Stellantis’ distribution network guarantees peace of mind when it comes to services and support. Thus, the new D-SUV offers everything a family could expect from a modern electric vehicle thanks to first-class safety, intelligent user experience and superior comfort. An electric D-SUV finally accessible to everyone.

The C10 is equipped with Leapmotor’s LEAP 3.0 architecture, which uses best-in-class intelligent electric technology, including a centralized electronic configuration, Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) 2.0 and Leapmotor’s masterpiece Intelligent Cockpit. The C10 electric SUV stands out for its D-segment dimensions and numerous features, best-in-class driving experience, 420 km of WLTP range, high-end safety standards, and environmentally friendly organic silicone seat fabric that complies with the European Union’s OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, the highest certification in environmental protection.

Opel is presenting numerous innovative models, including several Belgian premieres.

The Bold and Pure design of new Mokka is further accentuated with the new Opel Blitz and the LED light signature. The newcomer has cutting-edge technologies, such as the new infotainment with natural voice recognition and widget interface. It also comes with an improved interior: a new steering wheel and an even more streamlined centre console.

The second new Opel model on display in the Belgian capital is the new Grandland with Intelli-Lux HD light. With more than 50,000 individual elements, this state-of-the-art system makes driving at night even more enjoyable and safer. Objects are detected earlier thanks to the adaptive, glare-free LED system.

The third novelty on the Opel stand is the new Frontera, the electrified, spacious, fun and family-friendly B SUV. It has an eye-catching exterior with a robust interpretation of the Opel design philosophy with the Opel Vizor and the new Blitz. It has smart solutions: smartphone station, wireless charging, ergonomic Intelli-Seats and many more.

Furthermore, the B SUV also offers plenty of space: with up to about 1,600 litres of loading volume.

Also on display at the Opel booth are the Corsa Hybrid with 48-volt hybrid technology, the Astra Sports Tourer, the practical estate which is available with combustion engines, as a battery-electric vehicle, as a plug-in hybrid and as a hybrid with 48-volt technology, and the Vivaro Electric, a versatile fully-electric van suitable for business and leisure needs.

For the first time in Belgium, PEUGEOT will present its complete range of 100% electric vehicles, the widest of all European generalist manufacturers. Present on the stand:

The PEUGEOT E-208, which seduces with its irresistible looks, driving pleasure and electric performance, with a range of up to 410 km, the PEUGEOT E-2008, the impertinent, agile compact SUV whose electric performance and design have recently undergone major developments.

The PEUGEOT E-308 SW offers an ideal balance between dynamism, resolutely modern design, advanced features and spaciousness, a reference in its category.

The PEUGEOT E-3008: the new generation Fastback SUV that makes an impression with its design, its new Panoramic i-Cockpit® and its 21-inch curved screen for an immersive and High-Tech driving experience and its multi-energy STLAM platform, which allows it to benefit from an exceptional range of 700km, the best of all SUVs.

On the market for a few months, the PEUGEOT E-5008, the large seven-seater SUV with a range of up to 668 KM (WLTP combined cycle) represents a unique offer on the market. This SUV combines comfort, space, modularity and technological innovations for an extraordinary driving experience.

Finally, the PEUGEOT E-408, presented in its Belgian premiere, combines an unexpected and truly attractive Fastback style with remarkable efficiency.

Stellantis Pro One, the Group’s Business Unit dedicated to commercial vehicles, will showcase 4 models of its extensive multi energy range to respond to the specific needs of its customers: Citroën Berlingo, Fiat Professional Ducato, Opel Vivaro Electric and Peugeot E-Partner.

With an extensive portfolio of advanced technologies in multi energy propulsion, safety, ADAS, and connectivity Stellantis Pro One is able to provide an ideal ecosystem for drivers and to be a reliable partner for commercial vehicle owners.

Latest example of the offensive is the launch of the new “Stellantis CustomFit” program, a new conversion and personalization program that has already begun in many plants and will gradually be implemented at all production sites. This program guarantees the highest standards of quality, safety, and seamless integration between the technological features of the base model and the specific modifications requested by the client. These in-house transformations are complemented by solutions developed in collaboration with a global network of over 550 certified partners. This strengthens the ever-growing range of products, from tipper vans to optimized cargo space vans and recreational vehicles, all designed specifically to meet the needs of private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large fleets.

Connected Services

Connected services, available in numerous passenger cars of our brands, make driving easier, safer and more exciting. Equipped with a telematics unit, connected vehicles offer numerous services through two packages (depending of the model) called: Connect ONE (services focused on safety) and Connect PLUS (services focused on driving pleasure, but also with the ability to manage a vehicle remotely); connected services are increasingly adapted to the mobility needs of customers, owners of hybrid and electric vehicles. They provide valuable assistance during long trips to keep peace of mind and ensure finding electric charging stations at the right time, while optimizing travel time. They also support customers in today’s changing world. For example, they provide services such as artificial intelligence with the arrival of ChatGPT, recently launched on numerous models of our Brands, capable of answering a wide range of questions, from simple to complex, and can engage in a conversation.

SOURCE: Stellantis