Stellantis announces the new Fiat Professional Scudo and the new Fiat Ulysse, enlarging Fiat’s product range

A Fiat Professional light/midsize commercial vehicle and a Fiat Multi-Purpose Vehicle are about to go into production at the Stellantis Hordain plant in France

Stellantis announces the launch of a new generation of vehicles, about to go into production at the historic Stellantis plant in Hordain, near Valenciennes in northern France. One is a Fiat minivan; the other a Fiat Professional light/midsize commercial vehicle.

The two new models will be available in both ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and 100% electric (Battery Electric Vehicle) versions. Specifically, the internal combustion engines will be diesel-powered, paired with manual or automatic transmission. The light commercial vehicle will come in three configurations – Van, Combi and Cab with platform, to meet all professional transportation requirements. Both vehicles are also based on the EMP2 platform, the modular nature of which makes it possible to meet specific needs in various markets, by adapting to very different models and segments. The same platform is also used for the Peugeot Expert and Traveller models, for the Citroën Jumpy and SpaceTourer, and for the Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro and Zafira Life.

Making a return to the French site are the two Italian brands that created some of their most famous models there: the high-end Fiat Ulysse MPV, produced between 1994 and 2002, and the Fiat Scudo commercial vehicle, made from 1996 to 2016. Opened in 1992 as a result of the historic 1978 joint venture between the then Fiat and PSA Groups, the industrial complex will be the ‘cradle’ of the two new Fiat and Fiat Professional models, ready to meet the challenges of the new, increasingly sustainable and environment-friendly urban mobility.

Inspired by the success of their predecessors, the two new models will take the names Fiat Ulysse and Fiat Professional Scudo. They will give a boost to the ranges of the Turin-based brands, serving as a zero-emissions solution aimed at large families, the recreational vehicles market, chauffeured transportation, professionals, and outfitters. In actual fact, the familiar, reliable internal combustion engine versions of both vehicles will be joined by the innovative 100% electric models, which are bound to attract great interest among the public.

The new Fiat and Fiat Professional generation is therefore a response to the ongoing transition to zero-emissions mobility. Specifically, with the rising use of light commercial vehicles in urban areas – partly due to the increase in demand for online delivery services, these vehicles will make a significant contribution to reducing emissions in cities. Likewise, the passenger carrying versions will enable families to enjoy a ‘green’ active lifestyle, benefiting from innovative high-tech devices, extraordinary levels of comfort and space at the top of their segment, and advanced safety features.

Orders for the Fiat Professional Scudo will open in the main countries between the end of this year and the beginning of next, while the Fiat Ulysse will be available by the first quarter of 2022.

Stellantis already plays a leading role in this context, proven by its undisputed European supremacy in commercial vehicles, and by its clear intention to become a world leader in electric commercial vehicles. By the same token, the Group is aiming at an all-encompassing electrification strategy, to provide its iconic brands with exciting, cutting-edge vehicles, leveraging both in-house expertise and partnerships/joint ventures to develop advanced technologies at affordable prices. Over the next three years, the journey to electrify commercial vehicles will be rolled out to all its products and regions, including by offering vans powered with hydrogen fuel cells by the end of 2021.

By 2030, Stellantis low-emissions vehicles are expected to make up more than 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% in the U.S., with investment of more than €30 billion by 2025 in electrification and software development.

SOURCE: Stellantis