Stellantis and Unifor agreement finalized

Significant increases in wages, benefits, progression timeline and job security

Stellantis and Unifor have finalized a new three-year collective agreement that provides significant increases in wages, benefits, accelerated progression timeline and job security. As Stellantis prepares to introduce more than 25 battery-electric vehicles in Canada and the United States by the end of the decade, as announced in its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, the Company’s operations in Canada will continue to play a critical role.

For nearly a century, Stellantis has maintained a strong manufacturing footprint in Canada. Since 2010, its Canadian investments have totalled $12.6 billion CAD – far exceeding any other OEM. Stellantis employs almost twice as many Unifor represented employees as any of the domestic three automakers and is the largest domestic producer of automobiles in Canada.

“It was always our intention to reward our Unifor-represented employees for their contributions to our business during this round of bargaining,” said Mark Stewart, COO Stellantis North America. “The Canadian workforce plays a key role in the Stellantis global Dare Forward strategic plan as we make the transition to electrification, so it was especially important for us to reach an agreement that secures the future of the Company for our employees, their families and our customers.”

The ratified agreement also contains product allocation information that will add capacity to the Windsor, Brampton and Etobicoke plants, along with an anticipated return of a third shift at both assembly plants.

Windsor Assembly Plant:

In addition to the continued production of the current Pacifica, including the plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV), AWD and ICE models, Stellantis has transformed the Windsor Assembly Plant to install an all-new flexible STLA Large architecture (including PHEV and battery electric (BEV) capability) to produce the next generation Dodge muscle cars. The total impact of this investment and product plan is expected to return the plant to a three-shift operation. Investment related to Windsor Assembly is $1.89 billion CAD.

Brampton Assembly Plant:

As announced in May 2022, Stellantis commits to the installation of an all-new flexible architecture capable of producing ICE and BEV vehicles. With this agreement, the Company confirms that Brampton will re-join the Jeep® family with the production of the next generation Jeep Compass on the STLA Medium architecture. The total impact of this investment and product plan is expected to return the plant to a three-shift operation. Investment related to Brampton Assembly is $1.32 billion CAD.

Etobicoke Casting Plant:

Stellantis commits to maximize the use of existing die cast equipment and floorspace. Among other parts production changes, the plant will transition into electrification with production of battery tray cast beams. Investment for Etobicoke Casting is $34.0 million CAD.

