Stellantis and TotalEnergies welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and raise its capacity plan to at least 120 GWh by 2030

Stellantis, TotalEnergies and Mercedes-Benz have entered into agreements to welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of Automotive Cells Company (ACC). Following its entry, the partners commit to increase ACC’s industrial capacity to at least 120 GWh by 2030. The transaction is subject to agreement on definitive documentation and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

ACC results from the initiative taken in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies and supported by the French, German and European authorities, to create a European battery champion for electric vehicles. The entry of Mercedes-Benz in ACC is a clear demonstration of the industrial progress and of the merits of the project, which it will strengthen.

ACC’s objective is to develop and produce battery cells and modules for electric vehicles with a focus on safety, performance and competitiveness, while ensuring the highest level of quality and the lowest carbon footprint. The updated ACC capacity plan will mobilize an investment of more than seven billion euros, which will be supported by subsidies and financed by equity and debt. The creation of this European battery champion will support Europe to address the challenges of the energy transition in mobility, ensure its security of supply of a key component for the electric car industry.

ACC will be supported by a winning trio of partners that combine:

A deep technological expertise in battery development with Saft, an affiliate of TotalEnergies, which has more than 100 years of experience in the field of long-life batteries and battery systems.

A leading global mobility player with Stellantis that has a clear mission to provide cutting-edge technology to ensure freedom of movement for all through distinctive, appealing, affordable and sustainable mobility solutions.

The research and development expertise of Mercedes-Benz, along with its support to the expansion of ACC’s production facilities based on the brand’s benchmark quality standards.

“Mercedes-Benz pursues a very ambitious transformation plan and this investment marks a strategic milestone on our path to CO2 neutrality. Together with ACC, we will develop and efficiently produce battery cells and modules in Europe – tailor-made to the specific Mercedes-Benz requirements,” says Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG. “This new partnership allows us to secure supply, to take advantage of economies of scale, and to provide our customers with superior battery technology. On top of that, we can help to ensure that Europe remains at the heart of the auto industry – even in an electric era. With Mercedes-Benz as a new partner, ACC aims to more than double capacity at its European sites to support Europe’s industrial competitiveness in the design and manufacturing of battery cells.”

“We welcome Mercedes-Benz as a strategic partner who shares our ambition to accelerate ACC’s leadership,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “Stellantis’ electrification strategy is running full-speed ahead, and today’s announcement is the next step in our plan to be the automotive frontrunner, with all 14 brands committed to offering best-in-class fully electrified solutions that meet demands of customers. This consortium leverages our shared technical expertise and manufacturing synergies, and continues to ensure that Stellantis leads the way the world moves in the most efficient, affordable and sustainable way.”

“We are delighted to welcome Mercedes-Benz as a new partner of ACC. This demonstrates the credibility of our initiative taken a year ago with Stellantis and will clearly support our ambition to create a European battery champion. Together, we are bringing all our skills to contribute to the sustainable development of mobility. This new step is another demonstration of TotalEnergies transformation into a broad energy company and of our willingness to extend our footprint in electric mobility. TotalEnergies will draw on the recognized expertise of its subsidiary Saft in batteries and on the industrial know-how of our partners to meet the strong growth of electric vehicles in Europe”, said Patrick Pouyanné, TotalEnergies’ Chairman and CEO.

SOURCE: Stellantis