Stellantis and its business partners, ready to enhance customer experience in Europe

Stellantis and its European Dealer Network complete the signing of new contracts

In an industry still affected by unprecedented disruptions and transformations, Stellantis and its Dealer Network in Europe are reinforcing their partnership to enhance customer experience and to simplify the overall customer journey, in line with the roadmap embedded in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The signature of over 8,000 sales and over 25,000 aftersales mandates in recent weeks across 10 strategic countries in Europe serve as concrete proof that Stellantis and its business partners share the same goals when it comes to overall simplification, multi-brand approach, customer centricity and obsessive attention to quality.

Stellantis and its network have also been conducting co-constructive interactions to contribute to the development of the New Retailer Model, taking into consideration the Block Exemption Regulation (BER) framework, with Austria, Belux (Belgium and Luxembourg) and the Netherlands adopting the transformation process and the specific new retailer contract as of September 4th, 2023. The rest of Europe will begin adopting the new model in 2024, with the contracts due to be signed in the next few months, in line with the agreed framework.

“This is a historic shift, not only for Stellantis but for the whole industry,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “We acknowledge the importance of the convergence effort put in place by the parties, which is a path we will follow with dialogue and determination, in a competitive context that we know is rapidly evolving – both in our industry and in the entire economy of the European region.”

Hochgeschurtz added: “The dialogue between Stellantis, the European dealer associations and the entire dealer network has been pragmatic, business-driven, based on full transparency and on highly mutually constructive talks and interactions. I would like to thank all our employees and our partners for their dedication and commitment in achieving these results, as we take further steps in the implementation of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.”

The new agreements will contribute to speeding up the pace towards zero-emission mobility, with Stellantis already having ascended the podium in several countries. The Company now has 24 BEVs on the market, a figure due to nearly double by the end of 2024; currently, Stellantis electric vehicles such as the Peugeot e-208 and New Fiat 500 are topping the charts in the European electrified market.

Stellantis organizations at country level form an integral part of this process of transformation and are designed to be more flexible and agile in terms of the new customer journey, to create a more efficient and sustainable ecosystem that can foster the evolution of the automotive sector.

SOURCE: Stellantis