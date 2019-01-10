Statement: Air-bag Inflators

FCA US LLC is recalling an estimated 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace passenger-side air-bag inflators that may, on deployment, send shrapnel into the vehicle cabin.

The Company is unaware of any injuries or accidents associated this vehicle population.

The defect is linked to temperature cycling, humidity and time. This recall is the fourth and final phase of a coordinated schedule established by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and developed to capture defective air-bag inflators produced by the former Takata.

To date, FCA US has replaced more than 4 million Takata inflators. However, the Company’s inventory of replacement parts has outpaced demand for service.

“We strongly urge our customers to respond to their recall notices by contacting an authorized Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram dealer,” said Mark Chernoby, FCA’s Head of North American Safety and Regulatory Compliance. “Recall service is free, we have replacement parts and dealers are ready to help.”

Affected are vehicles in these populations:

2010 Ram 3500 pickup

2010 Ram 4500/5500 chassis cab

2010-2011 Dodge Dakota pickup

2010-2014 Dodge Challenger sport coupe

2011-2015 Dodge Charger sedan

2010-2015 Chrysler 300 sedan

2010-2016 Jeep® Wrangler SUV

Additional vehicles of the same types will be recalled in Canada (est. 88,830), Mexico (12,821) and markets outside the NAFTA region (118,084).

Suspect inflators are not used in any FCA US vehicle currently in production.

SOURCE: FCA