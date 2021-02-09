Start of sales of the LADA Niva Travel

LADA announces start of sales of the new LADA Niva Travel in Russia. Now in each of the 300 LADA dealers, it is possible to take a test drive and buy the new SUV. Noticed that that it is also available to choose and order a car with prepayment online via lada.ru or websites of the authorized dealers.

LADA Niva Travel has received a new exterior design, including new brighter headlights and LED lights, while maintaining its uncompromising cross-country abilities. In the Off-road version, the Niva Travel image is complemented by a standard snorkel, off-road tires and a body kit made of unpainted plastic, which additionally protects the body from minor damage.

The comfort and safety of the driver and passengers are provided by a spacious interior with excellent visibility, powerful air conditioning, reliable noise and vibration isolation, multimedia, a rear-view camera with a washer, two airbags, heated windshield, seats and mirrors.

All LADA Niva Travel cars are equipped with a permanent all-wheel drive system, which ensures uniform distribution and constant transmission of torque to all wheels of the car with the possibility of mechanical locking of the center differential and switching on the downshift.

The cost of the new LADA Niva Travel – from 747 900 rubles. The car has 5 trim levels and 8 colors, including the red metallic ”Extravaganza” and the new green metallic ”Amazonia”, which has become the brand color of the car.

SOURCE: LADA