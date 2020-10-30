Start of sales of the LADA 4×4 and XRAY Cross [BLACK]

On October 30, started sales of two more models of the special series [BLACK]: 4×4 and XRAY Cross. Recall that earlier in October, sales of LADA Vesta Cross and Vesta SW Cross in a special version have already started.

All cars of the special series are distinguished by black accents of the interior and exterior, combined with original details and badges with the inscription [BLACK]. As well as a favorable price for a package of options compared to buying accessories separately.*

XRAY Cross [BLACK]: more than just a Comfort. The wide, shiny line of the glossy black roof, black mirrors and black lacquer combined with the diamond-cut spokes of the wheels attract the eye, while the black ceiling and dark seat upholstery create a special atmosphere in the cabin. The new XRAY Cross [BLACK] is also equipped with a multimedia system with popular Yandex.Auto services**, 4G modem*** and rearview camera.

4×4 [BLACK]: based on the Urban configuration, but now its black mirror housings are complemented by all-black wheels and dark ceiling and seat upholstery. A single style for the entire interior is a universal approach for the most versatile car, which looks equally advantageous in the city and in the forest.

The prices for the all available [BLACK] modifications:

XRAY Cross [BLACK]MT: 927 900 RubAT: 987 900 Rub

4х4 [BLACK]:666 900 Rub

Vesta Cross SE [BLACK]MT: 849 900 RubAT: 934 900 Rub

Vesta Cross SW [BLACK]MT: 890 900 RubAT: 975 900 Rub

* Average market price

** Alisa, Navigator and Music services work with the Internet connection

*** 6 month of Yandex.Plus subscription is for free. After 169 Rub per month. All Yandex.Plus conditions and policies via the link yandex.ru/legal/yandex_plus_conditions/

SOURCE: LADA