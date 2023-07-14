SSAB and Kirchhoff Automotive start collaboration on fossil-free steel

Through the collaboration, Kirchhoff Automotive, manufacturer of safety-relevant structural components, can reduce its CO2 footprint by 40%

Through the collaboration, Kirchhoff Automotive, manufacturer of safety-relevant structural components for the international automotive industry, can reduce the CO2 footprint by 40%. SSAB Fossil-free Steel is a steel developed by SSAB – raw material supplier to Kirchhoff Automotive.

Steel is the main component of cold-formed body parts such as those produced by Kirchhoff Automotive from South Westphalia, Germany. On the way to a green future, Kirchhoff Automotive is intensifying its cooperation with SSAB in order to reduce CO2 in car body construction.

“Kirchhoff Automotive are taking the reduction of carbon emissions seriously and the partnership with SSAB allows us to further accelerate our efforts in bringing CO2-reduced solutions to our customers and on the road. In addition it will contribute to the achievement of Kirchhoff Automotive’s sustainability targets”, says Michael Rank, Global Executive Vice President Procurement, Kirchhoff Automotive.

Kirchhoff Automotive’s crash boxes, lower beams and closure plates are manufactured using the cold forming process, and the individual parts weigh between 300 grams and 1.3 kg. By using the SSAB Fossil-free Steel, Kirchhoff Automotive saves almost 40% in emissions in the production of a front bumper.

“We at SSAB are striving for a close partnership with Kirchhoff Automotive in order to jointly take a leading role in the development and use of CO2-reduced or CO2-free steel grades in the automotive sector in the coming years”, says and Roman Kaiser, Sales Director, SSAB Europe.

SSAB Fossil-free SteelTM uses DRI (direct-reduced iron) and is produced without using fossil energy. Instead, biogas and fossil-free electricity are used. The quality and properties of this material are just as good as those of the steel conventionally produced by SSAB.

Recently, Kirchhoff Automotive named SSAB Supplier of the Year 2023 in the raw material category. This is the third time SSAB has received the award.

SOURCE: SSAB