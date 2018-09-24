‘Special report: Will Mobility as a Service become the new normal?’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report, ‘Special report: Will Mobility as a Service become the new normal?’ which looks at the rise of ride-hailing, ride-sharing and other innovative business models that could transform urban transportation and improve mobility as we know it.

Featured across ten articles are the views of automakers, suppliers, transportation stakeholders and industry analysts, who discuss the role of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) now and longer term.

‘Special report: Will Mobility as a Service become the new normal?’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-will-mobility-as-a-service-become-the-new-normal/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Executive summary

The mobility disruption has only just begun

Automakers must respond to political drive to take cars off the road

GM puts corporate stamp on shared mobility with Maven

Motown mobility: Detroit proves ideal for new mobility concepts

Transportation becoming the ultimate subscription service

Could MaaS become the new norm in India?

How Sweden is seeking leadership in future mobility

MaaS solutions must blend into smart cities for success

Autonomous mobility solutions could discourage personal vehicle ownership

MaaS in moderation can reap long-term rewards

‘Special report: Will Mobility as a Service become the new normal?’ features as exclusive insight from key automotive industry stakeholders, including:

Timo Moeller , Head of McKinsey Center for Future Mobility

, Head of Chris Snyder , Chief Executive, ViaVan

, Chief Executive, Akshay Jaising , Western Regional Manager, Maven

, Western Regional Manager, Jody Kelman , Product Lead, Self-Driving Platform Team, Lyft

, Product Lead, Self-Driving Platform Team, Jan Hellåker , Program Director, Drive Sweden

, Program Director, Ben Fousler , Associate Director, Transport Advisory Practice, KPMG

, Associate Director, Transport Advisory Practice, Pekka Möttö , Chief Executive, Kyyti

, Chief Executive, Alex Thibault, General Manager, Vulog

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-will-mobility-as-a-service-become-the-new-normal/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/