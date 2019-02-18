‘Special report: The future of mobility in Germany’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published new research exploring the evolution of transportation in Germany.

Germany’s automakers are investing heavily to remain relevant in a new paradigm shaped by connected, shared, electric and eventually autonomous vehicle technology. Yet, while cities are exploring various mobility alternatives like car-sharing and shuttles, attachment to car ownership among Germans remains high. Recent studies show that even younger residents believe that private car ownership is important.

That said, the country’s automotive industry trade body, VDA, believes Germany’s car and truck industry has initiated a transformation process that is fundamentally changing products, technologies and services. Given the nation’s industry dominance, and the strength of its numerous premium automakers, the future of mobility could be made in Germany.

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Germany’ https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-the-future-of-mobility-in-germany/ is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com, and features insight from some of the leading stakeholders in the evolution of mobility in Germany.

In this report:

Executive summary

From steel to software: can Germany maintain its relevance in a new paradigm?

Future mobility at the heart of Europe: what do German consumers want?

NPM – it’s German for the future of mobility

City co-operation essential for shared mobility success in Germany

Diesel’s German future linked directly to the cost of electrification

Will there ever be room for EVs in the German market?

Charging infrastructure vital for German EV development

Could Germany become Europe’s hydrogen society?

Trucking in Germany – an industry on the verge of radical change?

Collaboration essential for AV success in Germany

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Germany’ includes exclusive insight from:

Arthur D. Little

Audi

DHL Freight

German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)

MAN Truck and Bus

McKinsey

Mercedes-Benz

Roland Berger

Stahl Automotive Consulting

ViaVan

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-the-future-of-mobility-in-germany/