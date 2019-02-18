Germany’s automakers are investing heavily to remain relevant in a new paradigm shaped by connected, shared, electric and eventually autonomous vehicle technology. The German automotive industry trade body, VDA, believes its members have initiated a fundamental transformation in products, technologies and services. However, recent surveys suggest a more cautious approach to mobility among the country’s citizens.
This exclusive Automotive World presents a number of stakeholder perspectives on the evolution of transportation in Germany.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- From steel to software: can Germany maintain its relevance in a new paradigm?
- Future mobility at the heart of Europe: what do German consumers want?
- NPM – it’s German for the future of mobility
- City co-operation essential for shared mobility success in Germany
- Diesel’s German future linked directly to the cost of electrification
- Will there ever be room for EVs in the German market?
- Charging infrastructure vital for German EV development
- Could Germany become Europe’s hydrogen society?
- Trucking in Germany – an industry on the verge of radical change?
- Collaboration essential for AV success in Germany
‘Special report: The future of mobility in Germany’ includes exclusive insight from:
- Arthur D. Little
- Audi
- DHL Freight
- German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)
- MAN Truck and Bus
- McKinsey
- Mercedes-Benz
- Roland Berger
- Stahl Automotive Consulting
- ViaVan
