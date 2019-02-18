Germany’s automakers are investing heavily to remain relevant in a new paradigm shaped by connected, shared, electric and eventually autonomous vehicle technology. The German automotive industry trade body, VDA, believes its members have initiated a fundamental transformation in products, technologies and services. However, recent surveys suggest a more cautious approach to mobility among the country’s citizens.

This exclusive Automotive World presents a number of stakeholder perspectives on the evolution of transportation in Germany.

In this report:

Executive summary

From steel to software: can Germany maintain its relevance in a new paradigm?

Future mobility at the heart of Europe: what do German consumers want?

NPM – it’s German for the future of mobility

City co-operation essential for shared mobility success in Germany

Diesel’s German future linked directly to the cost of electrification

Will there ever be room for EVs in the German market?

Charging infrastructure vital for German EV development

Could Germany become Europe’s hydrogen society?

Trucking in Germany – an industry on the verge of radical change?

Collaboration essential for AV success in Germany

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Germany’ includes exclusive insight from:

Arthur D. Little

Audi

DHL Freight

German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)

MAN Truck and Bus

McKinsey

Mercedes-Benz

Roland Berger

Stahl Automotive Consulting

ViaVan

