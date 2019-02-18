Special report: The future of mobility in Germany

Automotive World explores the evolution of mobility in Germany

   February 18, 2019
Germany’s automakers are investing heavily to remain relevant in a new paradigm shaped by connected, shared, electric and eventually autonomous vehicle technology. The German automotive industry trade body, VDA, believes its members have initiated a fundamental transformation in products, technologies and services. However, recent surveys suggest a more cautious approach to mobility among the country’s citizens.

This exclusive Automotive World presents a number of stakeholder perspectives on the evolution of transportation in Germany.

In this report:

  • Executive summary
  • From steel to software: can Germany maintain its relevance in a new paradigm?
  • Future mobility at the heart of Europe: what do German consumers want?
  • NPM – it’s German for the future of mobility
  • City co-operation essential for shared mobility success in Germany
  • Diesel’s German future linked directly to the cost of electrification
  • Will there ever be room for EVs in the German market?
  • Charging infrastructure vital for German EV development
  • Could Germany become Europe’s hydrogen society?
  • Trucking in Germany – an industry on the verge of radical change?
  • Collaboration essential for AV success in Germany

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Germany’ includes exclusive insight from:

  • Arthur D. Little
  • Audi
  • DHL Freight
  • German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)
  • MAN Truck and Bus
  • McKinsey
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Roland Berger
  • Stahl Automotive Consulting
  • ViaVan

