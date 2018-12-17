Automotive World has published new research highlighting mobility start-ups and unicorns to watch in 2019.

The speed with which a number of start-ups have reached unicorn status – a valuation of US$1bn or more – underlines the significance not only of a company’s valuation, but also its perceived potential over the next 12, 24 and 36 months. Some of the biggest unicorns are in the mobility and transportation sectors, led by big names such as Uber, Lyft and Didi Chuxing.

This Automotive World report highlights ten mobility start-ups and unicorns to watch in 2019, across a wide range of fast-moving sectors including electric scooters, AI, AV, LiDAR, electrification, freight and in-car commerce. Most have achieved unicorn status, others are heading quickly in that direction. All show great potential – and make for fascinating viewing.

‘Special report: Mobility start-ups and unicorns – ten for 2019’ https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-mobility-start-ups-and-unicorns-ten-for-2019/ is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Executive summary

MaaS to the max, says Maxi Mobility

Will Byton prove that unicorns can exist in Europe?

Bird watchers expect the scooter unicorn to fly in 2019

Velodyne scans a route into the ADAS market

Can Nikola convince the truck industry to believe in unicorns?

ai – more than just a baby unicorn?

Nauto’s technology will boost the auto AI sector in 2019

Start-up sees ride-hail passengers as highly lucrative cargo

Transfix on a mission to fix freight

ChargePoint’s unicorn valuation a rarity in the EV charging sector

