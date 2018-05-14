‘Special report: The future of gasoline in the auto industry’ by Automotive World

Automotive World has published a new report, ‘Special report: The future of gasoline in the auto industry’ which includes exclusive interviews with vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

Diesel engine sales are declining, the transition to varying degrees of electrification is gathering pace, and regulations are tightening in all major markets on emissions and fuel economy. What does the future hold for the gasoline engine? This Automotive World special report considers the evolving role of gasoline engine technology, as a standalone internal combustion engine, and as part of a hybrid powertrain.

In this report:

The future of gasoline engines: boom, bust, or both?

Mazda repurposes diesel tech to improve gasoline efficiency

Gasoline engines to thrive in compact segment, says SEAT

Gasoline turbos to dominate in Europe by 2024 – supplier

Hybridisation to address limits to gasoline engine downsizing

Mild hybrids offer significant efficiency boost for gasoline engine

Europe is electrifying, but ICE will live on for decades – CLEPA

Rising gasoline demand – a blessing in disguise for OEMs?

CO2 emissions rise as Europe’s new car fleet bulks up

Gasoline engine outlook: clean, lean and electrified

‘Special report: The future of gasoline in the auto industry’ features strategic analysis by Axel Schmidt, Global Automotive Lead at Accenture, and exclusive interviews with:

Christian Shultze , Director of Technology Research & Legal Compliance, European R&D Centre, Mazda

, Director of Technology Research & Legal Compliance, European R&D Centre, Matthias Rabe , Executive Vice President, R&D, SEAT

, Executive Vice President, R&D, Hermann Breitbach , Vice President, Global Engineering and Innovation, BorgWarner Turbo Systems

, Vice President, Global Engineering and Innovation, Gerd Rösel , Head of Advanced System Engineering Engine Systems, Continental

, Head of Advanced System Engineering Engine Systems, Nirad Pandya , Head of Strategy Engine Systems, Continental

, Head of Strategy Engine Systems, Gavin Donkin , Vice President, Product Development, Honeywell Turbo

, Vice President, Product Development, Mark Bos , Manager R&D, Turbo Operations, Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe (MTEE)

, Manager R&D, Turbo Operations, Bas Bonnier , General Manager, Turbo Operations, Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe (MTEE)

, General Manager, Turbo Operations, John German , Senior Fellow, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)

, Senior Fellow, Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General, CLEPA

