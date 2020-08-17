South Africa: Audi introduces an online quotation tool for the Audi Freeway Plan Extension

Audi has introduced a convenient, online tool which provides a cost estimate to Audi owners who are planning on extending their Audi Freeway Plan (AFP) through a quick and easy process. The new AFP online calculator allows consumers to input their current vehicle details and select a desired service and/or maintenance cover option according to time or mileage perimeters.

The online system will generate a simple cost estimate to the AFP extension request in an effort to guide the consumer’s purchase consideration without the need to visit or call an Audi Dealership.

The Audi Freeway Plan Extension is designed to cover scheduled services and maintenance (or just scheduled services) for up to 10 years or 300 000 kilometres. Audi owners can decide which time or mileage option suits them best, to ensure long-term value and care for their vehicle.

Extending the Audi Freeway plan gives Audi owners immediate, convenient coverage, with no waiting time or period of uncertainty. Owners can benefit from peace-of-mind, knowing that their vehicles are formally covered for scheduled services, with no hidden costs, and protected from any inflation on Audi Genuine Parts pricing.

Audi Freeway Plans place no limits on claim value and contracts can easily be extended within the standard plan period, subject to an Audi 80-point vehicle inspection by a franchised Audi Dealership.

To obtain a cost estimate on extending their standard plan, Audi owners can visit the Audi Freeway Plan page on the Audi website and follow the prompts. The Audi Customer Interaction Centre (0860 434 838) is available to follow up to the online query with a formal quotation and to finalise the purchase.

“This simple digital tool is an Audi service innovation that will hopefully provide value in the consumer’s research and purchase planning around their vehicle’s service and maintenance needs,” said Hassan Salie, Head of Audi After Sales. “It offers convenience and simplicity and is another way for us to enhance the Audi customer experience.”

SOURCE: Audi South Africa