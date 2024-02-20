Soracom and Suzuki agree to IoT collaboration in mobility services

Joint effort will apply advanced IoT technology to develop mobility services as infrastructure for daily life

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and Suzuki Motor Corporation, which offers products in multiple mobility categories including automobiles, motorcycles, and outboard motors, today announced that they have signed an agreement to pursue applications of advanced IoT technologies in the field of mobility services.

The global automotive industry is changing rapidly, accelerated by broad progress in electrification and automation and by widespread consumer adoption of “connected car” or telematics-based capabilities. Automotive manufacturers now have the opportunity to apply recent advances in hardware, software, and connectivity to create new services and deliver new levels of comfort, convenience, and safety.

Together, Soracom and Suzuki will explore opportunities to collaborate in applying leading-edge IoT technologies to develop new offerings centered around mobility services. Potential focus areas include: electric vehicles (EVs) designed for the global market, modular “mobility base units”, and new technologies and services designed to support carbon neutrality.

Both companies will continue to work toward developing new mobility services that can provide the infrastructure for business and life in a sustainable society.

SOURCE: Suzuki