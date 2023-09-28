Solutions for a holistic traffic turnaround: FEV Zero CO2 Mobility Conference for the first time in Berlin

This year from 7 – 8 November, the Zero CO2 Mobility Conference will be the meeting place for the mobility industry for the seventh time

This year from 7 – 8 November, the Zero CO 2 Mobility Conference will be the meeting place for the mobility industry for the seventh time. The conference will focus on solutions for the urgently needed significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector and the transition to CO 2 -neutral mobility. FEV, a globally leading engineering service provider and innovation driver, will bring together experts from international automotive manufacturers and suppliers with representatives from science, industry associations, energy suppliers and politics. In 2023, the conference will be held for the first time as a special edition at the Titanic Hotel Berlin.



“We need to discontinue the use of fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas as quickly as possible. Currently, we are heading directly for global warming of far more than 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said Dr. Norbert W. Alt, COO of FEV and host of the conference. “It is in our hands alone to stop this development and get tomorrow’s sustainable mobility on the road as quickly as possible. The Zero CO 2 Mobility Conference draws the urgently needed holistic scenarios beyond the automotive industry.”

At the two-day event, international speakers will present different evolutionary steps and technologies on the road to climate-neutral mobility and discuss their benefits, potentials and challenges.

In addition to contributions on the technology development of vehicles and infrastructures, energy generation and transportation will also be discussed. “This year at our conference, in the form of a presentation and participation in a panel discussion, we will also hear for the first time the views of our society’s younger generation on the topic of ‘the future of mobility’ – represented by Fridays for Future Germany,” said Alt.

The first day of the conference will focus on defossilization strategies for cars, trucks and supply infrastructure, as well as a discussion on the ‘rocky road to net zero mobility’. This year, the opening keynotes will be delivered by high-ranking representatives from Volkswagen, the German Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (DWV), the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and Fridays for Future Germany, followed directly by live panel discussions. Experts from Amprion, ENERTRAG and Gasunie will then address the question of where renewable energy should come from and how it can be used for mobility applications. Innovative application examples for the successful defossilization of passenger cars and commercial vehicles will be presented by Alpine and Faun in the lecture program and at the accompanying conference exhibition.

The first day will conclude with a panel discussion moderated by the well-known TV and political journalist Jürgen Pfeiffer, in which renowned experts from the H2Global Foundation, Deutsche Shell Holding GmbH and Geely will discuss the critical question ‘fit for 55 or on the way to four degrees?’

Sustainability for the transport sector – and beyond

The holistic approach of the conference, which intentionally addresses cross-sector solutions, is emphasized by the agenda of the second day, where solutions for off-road applications will be presented. MAN Energy Solutions, Geely and Volkswagen will open the day with their keynotes. In the first lecture session, Aerodelft, John Deere and Equinor will present a fuel cell-powered light aircraft, a battery-electric tractor and the CO 2 -neutral concept for a ship propulsion system. In the afternoon sessions, the use of vehicles as energy storage devices and the requirements for refueling and charging infrastructure are on the agenda. Here, visitors can expect exciting presentations from FEV, Faurecia Hydrogen Solutions, H2 Energy Europe and the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt, DLR).

The varied conference program will be concluded by Dr. Christine Falken-Großer, Head of Division for Hydrogen Strategy and Coordination at the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection, and Dr. Alt, who will summarize the findings and perspectives of the two days in a dialog under the motto ‘fit for 55, if we want it, we can do it’.

Technical exhibition and networking opportunities

The 7th Zero CO 2 Mobility Conference will be accompanied by a multifaceted exhibition where international manufacturers and project groups will present their innovative developments, such as a fuel cell-powered light aircraft or the Alpine Alpenglow sports car with hydrogen drive.

Around the exciting presentations, the conference at the Titanic Hotel Berlin offers ideal opportunities for professional exchange and networking with key players from politics and business. An attractive social program with a get-together and conference dinner will round off the visit to the German capital for conference participants.

As a CO 2 -compensated event, the Zero CO 2 Mobility Conference sets a good example and itself makes an important contribution to climate neutrality at the venue in Berlin.

The entire program can be found on the conference website www.zero-co2-mobility.com. Personal tickets can also be secured there.

SOURCE: FEV