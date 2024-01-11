Solaris with record order for trolleybuses for Genoa

Transport operator AMT Genova has placed a record order with Solaris for the delivery of a total of 112 units of 18-metre-long trolleybuses

The Italian operator AMT Genova (Azienda Mobilità e Trasporti SpA) has made an impressive purchase of 112 articulated Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses, one of the largest single order for articulated trolleybuses to date for the manufacturer. The contract’s value exceeds €100 million.

“Just over a year ago, we delivered 30 modern electric buses to Genoa. This time, the AMT operator has opted for trolleybuses, a solution well-known and appreciated in the capital of Liguria. Our company’s experience in the production of theses zero-emission vehicles already exceeds 2,000 trolleybuses, which has been recognized by ATM Genoa and resulted in this historic contract,” said Alberto Fiore, Managing Director of Solaris Italia.

In addition to traditional electric propulsion, the trolleybuses for Genoa will also be equipped with traction batteries, allowing the vehicles to cover a considerable distance without the need to connect to overhead traction system. The energy in the batteries will be topped up both during the operation and at the depot and drawn from the catenary while driving by means of In-Motion-Charging (IMC) technology.

Genoa’s public transport planning is worth noting. The city is currently taking decisive steps to improve its public transport infrastructure. This is reflected in the latest order for Solaris trolleybuses and investment in the construction of a new trolleybus line. These initiatives are part of a broader plan by the Italian carrier, envisioning a transition to a fully electric urban fleet by 2025.

The collaboration between Solaris and the operator AMT Genoa dates back to 2013. Particularly noteworthy was a recent order for 30 electric buses, delivered in 2022. After the completion of the latest contract for 112 articulated Trollino 18 buses, Genoa will become one of the major users of Solaris trolleybuses.

SOURCE: Solaris