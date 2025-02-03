Solaris will deliver 50 electric buses to MZA Warsaw

Representatives of Solaris Bus & Coach and MZA Warsaw have signed a contract for the delivery of 50 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses

Representatives of Solaris Bus & Coach and MZA Warsaw have signed a contract for the delivery of 50 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses. This is yet another order for Solaris zero-emission vehicles from the Warsaw operator in recent months. To date, the manufacturer has been the supplier of almost 1350 buses to MZA Warsaw, including 163 electric vehicles.

Warsaw has one of the largest electric bus fleets in Europe, with the vast majority consisting of Solaris vehicles. The city’s operator, MZA (Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe), has decided to further expand its zero-emission fleet. On February 3rd, representatives of Solaris Bus & Coach and MZA signed an agreement for the delivery of 50 additional electric buses.

The Urbino 18 electric is the manufacturer’s flagship battery-powered model, enjoying immense popularity among cities and operators across Europe. Each bus ordered will be equipped with an electric motor supported by the latest generation of Solaris High Energy batteries. Charging will take place at the depot using a standard plug-in connection.

The models destined for Warsaw will feature a modular drive system. In this design, the drive components are mounted on the roof of the vehicle, allowing for maximum utilization of passenger space. Each newly ordered bus will accommodate 103 passengers.

Solaris is a European leader in the zero-emission vehicle market. The manufacturer has an impressive portfolio of orders, with more than 5,500 zero-emission vehicles – comprising battery-electric buses, hydrogen buses, and trolleybuses – delivered to 25 countries to date.

The co-operation between Solaris and MZA Warsaw has been ongoing for 28 years, with the manufacturer delivering nearly 1,350 buses in total. The first electric Solaris buses appeared on the streets of Warsaw in 2015. Since then, MZA’s fleet has grown to include 163 battery-electric Solaris buses. It is also worth noting that, in addition to the newly signed contract, Solaris is nearing the completion of another order placed by MZA Warsaw in 2023. Once all orders are fulfilled, the operator’s electric fleet will consist of an impressive 224 Solaris electric buses.

SOURCE: Solaris