Solaris to deliver another 6 electric buses to Szczecin

Today, representatives of Solaris have signed a contract for the supply of six electric Solaris buses. In accordance with the tender requirements the vehicles will be delivered to Szczecin within a period of 12 months from the contract being signed. The total value of the order settled at over PLN 16.5m.

Last year Solaris won a tender of the city of Szczecin for the supply of 8 articulated electric Urbino buses. The company also placed the best offer in another tender, for the supply of six 12-metre battery-powered buses.

The Solaris Urbino electric buses for Szczecin will be equipped with Solaris High Power batteries boasting a capacity of over 120 kWh in total. They constitute energy storage solutions adapted to fast charging by either means: a plug-in connection or a pantograph. The supplier of the bus charging infrastructure will be selected in a separate procurement procedure. That tender stipulates the construction of bus depot chargers and also pantograph charging stations with a power of up to 560 kW.

In order to optimise the energy consumption in buses, these will feature so-called thermal pre-conditioning. This function means that, while the battery is recharging, the interior of the bus is concurrently warmed up or cooled down, depending on the season. Consequently, when setting out of the bus depot, the bus is already geared up temperature-wise to ensure a comfortable travel experience.

Roof-mounted photovoltaic panels are noteworthy technological novelties utilised in the vehicles. These panels will allow the use of renewable energy sources to optimise the energy supply system of some of the on-board components. What is more, the buses will be fitted with a video surveillance system that will be linked to the city CCTV system. Drivers will benefit from the closed driver cabin. One of the components contributing to the improved safety of passengers will be an alcolock device which will run a breath alcohol test of the driver every time before ignition.

“We are extremely proud of the fact that we may contribute to the improvement of the life quality of Szczecin residents by supplying zero-emission public transport vehicles. Our buses are very well known to the users of public transport in that city. The time has come to showcase our battery technology which is remarkably low-noise and locally emission-free. I am convinced that these features will be appreciated by Szczecin inhabitants,” remarked Petros Spinaris, member of the Management Board of Solaris for Sales, Marketing and After Sales.

In accordance with the contract the buses will be delivered to Szczecin within one year from the contract being signed. Before that happens, the streets of that city will welcome 8 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses the delivery of which has been slated for September this year.

SOURCE: Solaris