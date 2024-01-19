Solaris to deliver 19 hydrogen buses to Essen, Germany

Solaris has signed a contract with German operator Ruhrbahn GmbH to supply 19 zero-emission, hydrogen-powered buses to Essen

Solaris has signed a contract with German operator Ruhrbahn GmbH to supply 19 zero-emission, hydrogen-powered buses to Essen. The vehicles will be equipped with hydrogen fuel cells that generate electricity on board, and advanced ADAS safety systems. The innovative vehicles are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025, marking the first presence of Solaris buses on the streets of Essen.

Solaris, Europe’s leading manufacturer of hydrogen buses, has signed a contract with transport operator Ruhrbahn GmbH to supply 19 innovative hydrogen buses to Essen, Germany. The order includes the delivery of nine Urbino 12 hydrogen models and ten Urbino 18 hydrogen models. This is the first order from this operator. Delivery is scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

“We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to supply Essen with the latest hydrogen vehicles, which will not only enhance passenger comfort but also represent a new stage in the transformation of the transportation industry. I am delighted that Ruhrbahn has decided to take this strategic step for the transformation of the transport industry and that together we can shape a more sustainable future with an emphasis on innovation and ecology,” said Olivier Michard, Member of the Board responsible for Sales and Marketing at Solaris Bus & Coach Sp. z o.o.

The ordered buses will be equipped with hydrogen fuel cells that generate electrical energy onboard. The 12-meter models will use a 70 kW fuel cell, while the articulated buses will have a 100 kW fuel cell. All models will be powered by central electric motors. Urbino hydrogen buses will also feature Solaris High Power batteries designed to support the fuel cell during increased activity.

The vehicles will be air-conditioned using CO2 device with heat pump heating function. In addition, each Urbino hydrogen will offer passengers practical USB chargers and an extensive passenger information system. The increase in passenger and driver safety will be ensured by GSR2 Systems, which include among others turn-assistant and brake-assistant. The operator has also opted for eSConnect, Solaris’ proprietary tool that allows full access to the data necessary to assess the bus’s performance and plan its further operation.

Interest in hydrogen technology continues to grow in Europe, especially in its application to zero-emission transport. Solaris is today the largest manufacturer of hydrogen buses and boasts an order book of more than 700 vehicles, 180 of which are already serving European cities and 530 are scheduled for delivery in the coming months. The German market is particularly active, investing in hydrogen-powered buses. Urbino hydrogen buses are already operating in cities such as Cologne, Wuppertal, Hofolding, Weimar, Frankfurt, Gross-Zimmern, and in the Munich metropolitan area. Moreover, further contracts are in the pipeline, including Aschaffenburg, Krefeld, Güstrow, Gross-Gerau, Hamburg and Duisburg.

SOURCE: Solaris