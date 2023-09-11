Solaris to carry out the biggest order for hydrogen buses in Europe

The municipal public transport operator TPER in the city of Bologna is going to purchase as much as 130 hydrogen buses

The municipal public transport operator TPER in the city of Bologna is going to purchase as much as 130 hydrogen buses. These zero-emission vehicles will be supplied by Solaris. The delivery will encompass 127 units of 12-metre Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for TPER Bologna and 3 units for TPER Ferrara. The carrier shall also have the right to extend the order by an additional 140 vehicles as an option.

The Italian cities of Bologna and Ferrara have just started one of the largest projects encompassing hydrogen fuel cell buses in Europe. Undoubtedly, this impressive order of 130 hydrogen-powered vehicles will bring the city closer to achieving its ambitious goal of transforming urban public transport to entirely zero-emission one by 2030. Bologna and Ferrara have opted for Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses, which, today, are one of the most popular hydrogen-powered buses Europe-wide. The contract allows for extending the order by an additional 140 vehicles.

Each bus will feature an innovative hydrogen system that fulfils the highest safety standards. The 70 kW fuel cell will derive hydrogen from five composite tanks placed on the bus roof. With the full tanks that can hold 37.5 kg of hydrogen, the bus will be able to cover about 350 km.

The inhabitants of Bologna and Ferrara will see for themselves the benefits of the Urbino 12 hydrogen buses as early as in 2024 when the first batch of 37 hydrogen units will be delivered to the city. The rest of the vehicles will arrive in 2025-2026.

Solaris is a European e-mobility leader, including in the production of hydrogen buses. So far, the company has delivered over 120 hydrogen-powered units to a dozen or so clients in 8 countries. In 2022, Solaris extended its hydrogen offer by an articulated Urbino 18 hydrogen bus.

SOURCE: Solaris