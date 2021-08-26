SMMT: UK engine production falls -27.5% in July

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

The decline in engine production in July must be looked at in context against the same month in 2020 which saw production artificially inflated as the sector looked to recover lost units due to the pandemic. It is unsurprising that the number of engines produced so far this year remains below the five-year average with the global shortage of semiconductors continuing to impact the ability of manufacturers to produce vehicles, leading to a fall in demand for engines. Government must show its support for UK Automotive by introducing measures to support production during these Covid-related stoppages and boost industry competitiveness.