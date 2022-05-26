SMMT: UK engine production falls -2.7% in April

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

Another month of decline in UK engine output is disappointing but not surprising given the ongoing global supply chain shortages and geopolitical challenges impacting the entire automotive industry. These challenges are holding back recovery at a critical time for the sector as it faces its biggest upheaval in more than a century. To futureproof plants, jobs and livelihoods, we need urgent government action to reduce spiralling business costs and support investment to reskill workers and keep British automotive manufacturing at the forefront of the drive to zero.