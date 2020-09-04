SMMT: LCV market drops by -16.1% as businesses wait for plate change

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market returned to decline with a -16.1% decrease in demand, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). In total, 19,407 vans and pickups were registered during what is traditionally the quietest month of the year for registrations.

Declines were recorded in all classes of vehicles, notably vans weighing more than 2.5 to 3.5 tonnes (-18.2%) and vans weighing less than or equal to 2.0 tonnes (-35.0%). Even so, the market was more robust than originally predicted, but LCV registrations are still down by -36.4% year to date.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

August is traditionally a quiet month as fleets wait for the new September plate, so even small volume declines can look big in percentage terms. However, with this sector particularly sensitive to the economic outlook, which remains uncertain, we urgently need measures to restore operator confidence to invest and renew their fleets – vital for achieving the government’s environmental and air quality goals.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SMMT