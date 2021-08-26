SMMT: July new car pre-registration figures

Today, SMMT released figures for July pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in July 2021 that were defined as pre-registrations.

The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis.

Issued by SMMT on 26 August 2021

Make% Total 2020 MarketVolume DisposedGross Revenue
AUDI6.61%0£0.00
BMW7.08%0£0.00
CITROEN1.72%0£0.00
DACIA1.16%0£0.00
FIAT1.18%0£0.00
FORD9.37%0£0.00
HONDA1.67%0£0.00
HYUNDAI2.91%0£0.00
JAGUAR1.56%0£0.00
KIA4.32%0£0.00
LAND ROVER3.59%0£0.00
MAZDA1.39%0£0.00
MERCEDES6.80%0£0.00
MG1.13%0£0.00
MINI2.83%0£0.00
NISSAN4.41%0£0.00
PEUGEOT3.51%0£0.00
RENAULT2.62%0£0.00
SEAT2.78%0£0.00
SKODA3.60%0£0.00
SUZUKI1.22%0£0.00
OTHER BRITISH1.52%0£0.00
TOYOTA5.63%0£0.00
VAUXHALL5.85%0£0.00
VOLKSWAGEN9.09%0£0.00
VOLVO2.85%0£0.00
TOTAL96.41%                  –   £0.00

