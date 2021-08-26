SMMT: July new car pre-registration figures

Today, SMMT released figures for July pre-registrations in the UK new car market

Today, SMMT released figures for July pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in July 2021 that were defined as pre-registrations.

The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis.

Issued by SMMT on 26 August 2021