SMMT: Engine production falls -30.9% in February

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

February’s engine production figures further highlight the challenging start to the year for manufacturers. With new pressures arising from soaring energy costs, as well as the continued impact of the global semiconductor shortage, the UK’s competitiveness is at risk. We need urgent action to alleviate business costs for manufacturers and encourage the investment needed to futureproof the sector and the skilled jobs it creates as the industry transitions to new technologies.