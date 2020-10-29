SMMT: British engine production declines -2.4% in weakest September since 2014

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

With a second wave of coronavirus sweeping the UK and Europe and, forcing lockdowns in some areas, the ongoing decline in UK engine production is particularly concerning. Manufacturers are in dire need of stability and business confidence to inspire demand if they are to fully reboot production. But with time running out to secure a critical free trade agreement with the EU – by far our biggest trading partner – the uncertainty continues with investment stifled. We urge negotiators on both sides to keep working on a deal that will support the automotive sector and its highly integrated supply chains.