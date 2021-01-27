smart EQ fortwo edition bluedawn: stylish and electrifying eye-catcher

Smart is presenting a real head-turner in the form of a new special model, the smart EQ fortwo edition bluedawn. Characteristic features of this expressive-looking special edition with an electric drive system include bodypanels and tridion safety cell in matt velvet blue. The dynamic appearance is further enhanced by wheels and detachable body parts from BRABUS in matt velvet blue or high-gloss black. The edition bluedawn is available exclusively for the smart EQ fortwo coupé and has been available to order since November 2020. Numerous orders have already been received. Prices in Germany start at 28,920.00 euros[1]. The new model will be making its way to dealers during the second quarter of 2021.

The fully battery-electric smart EQ fortwo[2] edition bluedawn combines elegance and dynamism. The bodypanels, tridion safety cell, rear apron and BRABUS side skirts are all in matt velvet blue. This colour provides a harmonious and effective complement to the high-gloss black of the front spoiler, air inlet grille trim, accent trim parts on the side skirts, the 16-inch monoblock light-alloy wheels and the hub cabs from performance specialist BRABUS. Likewise in high-gloss black are the rear diffuser insert, the exterior mirror housings and the smart lettering at front and rear. The roof with fabric cover and the radiator grille in black round off the car’s striking appearance. The high-quality dynamic appeal continues in the vehicle interior, for example with a specific BRABUS shift lever knob and BRABUS floor mats in black velour with embroidered “edition bluedawn” lettering.

The edition bluedawn is available in combination with the equipment lines pulse and prime. The standard specification includes details such as the Cool & Audio package, digital radio and heated seats. The prices begin in conjunction with the equipment line pulse at 28,920.00 euros1 and with prime at 29,229.99 euros1 incl. 19% VAT. The new special model is available in the following markets: Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Benelux, Portugal, France, Switzerland and Hungary.

[1] All prices in this Press Information: recommended retail price for Germany incl. 19% VAT

[2] smart EQ fortwo: combined electrical consumption: 16.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km

The stated figures were determined according to the prescribed measuring method. The power consumption was determined on the basis of Regulation 692/2008/EC. The electrical consumption depends on the vehicle configuration.

SOURCE: Daimler