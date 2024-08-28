smart announces Australian launch of the smart #1 and #3

smart has announced the launch of the smart #1 and smart #3 models in Australia, marking the start of a new era of future mobility product offerings for the region

smart, the premium intelligent all-electric auto brand, today announced the Australian launch of the smart #1 and smart #3, marking the start of a new era of future mobility product offerings for the region and business for the brand. The move underscores smart’s commitment to global development and expansion in Oceania, with the aim of meeting growing demand for high-quality, sustainable BEVs among tech-savvy urbanites down under.

The award-winning smart #1 and #3 arrive in Australia

The smart #1 and smart #3 were developed by smart alongside the Mercedes-Benz Global Design team. Following a “Sensual Producty” design philosophy defined as “Love, Pure, Unexpected”, the smart #1 was created as a premium compact urban SUV, with the smart #3 an SUV coupe, representing a larger and sportier interpretation of the same aesthetic. Both vehicles have picked up prestigious Red Dot and iF Design awards, as well as China and Euro NCAP five star safety ratings. Offering a combination of premium avant-garde style and high-tech features while embodying smart’s dedication to innovation and sustainable urban mobility, the smart #1 and smart #3 have already won the acclaim of media and customers worldwide. Lei Shing Hong Group’s extensive experience and established Mercedes-Benz network in Australia make it the ideal partner to introduce smart’s premium electric vehicle portfolio. Via the partnership, smart will provide the Australian market with comprehensive premium all-electric vehicle sales, after-sales services, and a selection of offerings.

Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart Automobile said, “We are proud to introduce the smart #1 and smart #3 to Australia, a place renowned for its diverse geography and ecology. As a brand always committed to exploring the best solutions for future mobility, smart’s vehicles are a perfect fit for the nation’s eco-conscious and tech-savvy customers. We are excited to begin providing our premium sales and after sales services to Australians together with Lei Shing Hong.”

John Good, Managing Director of LSH Auto Australia said, “We are delighted to partner with smart, a pioneer in electric urban mobility, to bring the premium smart #1 and smart #3 models to Australia. The Australian automotive market is more than ready for these innovative, forward-looking and visually stunning vehicles which we know will excite and thrill our customers.”

A sustainable future

With Australia’s rapidly growing market for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), bolstered by favourable policy and public support for environmental causes, smart is poised to play a significant role in the region. Now officially available for purchase in three versions of each, the launch of the smart #1 and #3 represents a key milestone for the brand. The smart #1 Pro+ is priced at AU$54,900, the Premium at AU$58,900 and the BRABUS at AU$67,900. The smart #3 Pro+ is priced at AU$57,900, the Premium at AU$61,900 and the BRABUS at AU$70,900（On-road cost excluded）. Stay tuned for more updates on smart’s incredible contemporary adventure in Australia.

SOURCE: smart