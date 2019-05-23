ŠKODA SUPERB iV: the dawning of a new era

The SUPERB iV is ŠKODA’s first production model to be fitted with plug?in hybrid drive. A 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an electric motor deliver a combined power output of 160 kW (218 PS). The all?electric range is up to 55 km in the WLTP cycle; up to 850 km can be covered when combined with the petrol engine. This new drive variant is available for the Ambition and Style trim levels as well as for the SUPERB SPORTLINE and the SUPERB L&K. Production is set to commence at the Kvasiny site in early autumn this year; the market launch will take place at the beginning of 2020.

The new ŠKODA SUPERB iV is the brand’s first production model to feature plug?in hybrid technology. By combining an efficient petrol engine with an electric motor, it offers particularly eco?friendly mobility without compromising on performance. The battery has a capacity of 37 Ah and 13 kWh of energy: the car’s CO2 emissions are less than 40 g/km and the all?electric range is up to 55 km (in the WLTP cycle). The ŠKODA SUPERB iV fulfils the Euro 6d?TEMP emissions standard.

The battery can be charged conveniently at home overnight, for example, using a standard plug socket or in 3 hours 30 minutes using a wall box with a charging output of 3.6 kW. The socket for the charging cable is located behind a flap in the radiator grille. The ŠKODA SUPERB iV is also able to recharge or maintain the level of charge in the battery while driving, using its petrol engine and brake energy recovery. This allows drivers to cover a longer journey’s ‘last mile’ – in a city, for example – again without producing any emissions there.

Particularly dynamic thanks to electric support

The 85?kW electric motor allows for the car to be driven purely electrically and also supports the 1.4 TSI, which outputs 115 kW (156 PS), when necessary – either automatically or when the driver wishes. Driving Mode Select offers three different special settings: SPORT mode, E-mode and HYBRID mode. In SPORT mode, drivers have access to the maximum power output of 160 kW (218 PS) and 400 Nm of torque. In combination with the 6?speed DSG that comes as standard, this unlocks the car’s full potential for dynamic driving. In E-mode, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV is powered exclusively by the battery; in HYBRID mode, the electronics regulate the interaction between the petrol engine and the electric motor.

The lithium?ion high-voltage battery is positioned in the chassis floor in front of the rear axle. The ŠKODA SUPERB iV’s boot capacity is 485 l in the hatchback and 510 l in the estate. The petrol tank can hold 50 l. From the outside, the hybrid model can be identified by the iV badge at the rear; the front is shaped by a redesigned bumper with a honeycomb structure and Air Curtains. Thanks to the E-noise sound generator, road users such as pedestrians and cyclists will be able to hear an approaching ŠKODA SUPERB iV that is driving in electric mode in good time.

Specific interior details

On the inside, several features differentiate the ŠKODA SUPERB iV from the models powered exclusively by a combustion engine. It comes with a multifunctional Maxi DOT colour display as standard and can be fitted with the individually customisable, 10.25?inch Virtual Cockpit as an option. The infotainment system provides access to iV?specific sub?items such as the car’s current battery charge status or its purely electric range. The vehicle can also be directly set to E?mode and SPORT mode using buttons in the centre console. Using the e ?Manager app in the infotainment system’s menu, a time profile can be set. This ensures that the air conditioning turns on even before the journey has begun and that the battery is charged. The driver can choose whether the air conditioning is powered by the mains or the car’s battery.

SOURCE: ŠKODA