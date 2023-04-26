Škoda provides first glimpse of the new Superb Combi estate, Superb hatchback and Kodiaq generations

New generations of the Škoda flagship’s hatchback and Combi estate versions, and the brand’s top SUV are 2023 model highlights

Škoda Auto has provided a first glimpse of the successors to its Superb flagship model (hatchback and Combi estate versions) and its top SUV, the Kodiaq. As part of its “Let’s Explore” event, the Czech car manufacturer has released the first official silhouette images of the new-generation vehicles. The Superb and Kodiaq will be among the brand’s highlights of the year, marked by separate world premieres this autumn. Both cars will offer modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in and mild hybrid options.

“The Superb and the Kodiaq are two important cornerstones of the Škoda model range, which is why it’s so special for us to introduce the new generations of both model series this autumn. The Superb is the flagship of our ICE portfolio and will continue to set standards in terms of comfort and space in its fourth generation, in both hatchback and Combi estate formats. The second-generation Kodiaq will take safety, technology and versatility to the next level. We continue to offer the best of both worlds and meet our customers’ needs, so both models will also be offered with plug-in and mild hybrid options.“ Klaus Zellmer, Škoda Auto CEO

New features, improved technologies and redesigned interiors

Autumn 2023 will see two important Škoda Auto world premieres, with the Czech brand presenting the fourth generation of its Superb flagship model as well as the second generation of its Kodiaq SUV. Škoda has published official silhouette images as part of its “Let’s Explore” event to provide a first glimpse of the new vehicles. In addition to a new exterior, each model comes with new features, improved technology and a completely redesigned interior. The fourth-generation Superb will once again be available both as a hatchback and as a supremely spacious Combi estate. The new generation of the flagship model will be manufactured at the Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. The new generation of the Kodiaq will be built at the Škoda plant in Kvasiny, Czech Republic, also the home of its predecessor.

Two success stories

The Superb and the Kodiaq are Škoda’s top hatchback/Combi estate and SUV models respectively, and both have been outstandingly successful. The name ‘Superb’ was previously used back in the 1930s for Škoda’s range-topping luxury car. Almost 137,000 first modern-generation Superbs were sold between 2001 and 2008, and it was the first Škoda model to introduce high tech features such as bi-xenon headlights, the automatic Tiptronic transmission and the Coming Home function. Right from the start, the first-generation Superb collected numerous prestigious awards, including ‘Best Import Car’ from the German Auto Bild car magazine. The second generation appeared in 2008 and was the first to offer customers the choice of all-wheel drive. The Superb Combi estate version, introduced in 2009, sparked even greater demand. In total, the second-generation Superb recorded 618,000 deliveries to customers. The third generation, introduced in February 2015, offered increased space for passengers and luggage in both body styles. It was also more economical, had lower emissions, and added innovative assistance systems for enhanced safety. The flagship was again updated in 2019, with the Superb iV variant becoming the first Škoda plug-in hybrid model. So far, over 777,000 units of the third generation Superb have been delivered to customers.

The Kodiaq, launched in 2016 to spearhead Škoda’s successful SUV campaign, has already sold more than 740,000 units. Optionally available with seven seats, it introduced Škoda’s exciting, crystalline design language to the SUV segment. The sporty Kodiaq RS followed in 2018, while the entire model range was updated in 2021. More than 40 international awards are visible proof of the large Škoda SUV’s outstanding qualities and extraordinary popularity.

SOURCE: Škoda